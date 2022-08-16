Solifi launches SaaS pricing solution

A SaaS version of Solifi’s Lease and Loan Pricing software is now available for U.S. equipment and automotive finance lenders

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, US, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, U.S. and MILTON KEYNES, U.K. | Aug. 16, 2022 Solifi™, a global fintech software partner for secured finance, announced the launch of its software-as-a-service (SaaS)-based lease and loan pricing solution for the U.S. equipment and automotive finance industries. The SaaS version of Solifi’s pricing tool provides users with enhanced pricing and reporting functionality – from simple loans to complex leases. Available on Solifi’s Open Finance Platform, the pricing solution is consumption-based rather than priced per user, making it cost-effective for any size secured finance organization and provides the ability to quickly scale as needed.

This next-gen product leverages the powerful Solifi Lease and Loan Pricing software suite, which allows equipment and automotive finance lenders to easily generate quotes and create reports in one straightforward process – making it simple to offer tailored finance quotes and factor in complex payment, tax, and expense details.

“We’re excited to introduce our newest solution in our suite of pricing products for equipment and automotive finance lenders, which allows customers to access pricing functionality anywhere and at any time,” says Bill Noel, chief product officer (CPO) of Solifi. “Our SaaS-based pricing solution features an intuitive user interface making it easy for field sales to quickly create conditional quotes and secure more business. It is our mission to help our customers win and to provide increasing value through our open finance platform.”

Solifi pricing features and functionality include:

• Advanced tax calculations: includes multiple options for pre-tax and after-tax yields

• More reporting options: full set of downloadable reports includes summaries, cash flow, tax, rent, accounting, proof-of-yield reports, and casualty / termination reports that protect after-tax yields

• Flexible payment periods: allows users to select desired payment period – including, but not limited to, weekly and fortnightly

• Expansion of calculations: supports calculations based on actual days

• New SaaS-based technology: streamlines processes and is more easily maintained with the latest innovation

• Configurable bonus depreciation to accommodate the upcoming 2023 bonus depreciation rate modifications

Solifi offers a comprehensive suite of pricing software solutions built on our proven and accurate pricing engine to support equipment and automotive finance lender needs whether it’s a SaaS tool, a pricing microservice, or an integrated full lease and loan originations system – all designed to empower customers with the information they need to accurately quote deals. Contact us today for a free demo of our pricing software solutions.

About Solifi

IDS, William Stucky & Associates, and White Clarke Group are now Solifi, delivering a solid financial technology foundation for equipment, working capital, wholesale, and automotive finance firms. At Solifi, we believe that commerce is only as strong as the system it runs on. Our mission is to reshape finance technology by bringing together proven solutions into a singular powerful technology platform designed to help you protect and scale your business. We guard your company by being precise and reliable, we guide you to success by combining powerful technology with proven expertise, and we help you grow by unleashing the potential of your business. For more information, please visit www.solifi.com.

For more information

Company: Solifi

Contact name: Michelle Lansdowne

Phone: +1 612 851 3200

Email address: mlansdowne@solifi.com