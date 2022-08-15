Read more about Thomasville Couple Arrested on Theft and Other Charges

Thomasville, GA (August 15, 2022) – ﻿ On August 3, 2022, the GBI arrested and charged Susan Kuhns, age 47, of Boston, Georgia with eight counts of theft by taking, four counts of financial transaction card fraud, two counts of purchase of a controlled substance, and one count of computer invasion of privacy. The GBI also arrested and charged Justin Kuhns, age 50, of Boston, Georgia with one count of theft by taking.

On May 24, 2022, the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI to investigate the alleged theft of funds from the Thomasville Obstetrics and Gynecology Office. Susan Kuhns was an employee of the Thomasville Obstetrics and Gynecology Office. GBI Agents began the investigation, conducted multiple interviews with witnesses, and obtained financial documents from various financial institutions and businesses. During the course of the investigation, it was determined other crimes had been committed and various thefts had also occurred. Agents presented their findings to a judge who issued warrants for Susan and Justin Kuhns.

Agents believe that the known thefts total approximately $100,000 and could even be higher when additional requested records are received and reviewed. Additional charges are expected in this investigation once a final amount of the thefts is determined. Once complete, the case will be turned over to the District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Thomasville Office at 229-225-4090. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.