Submit Release
News Search

There were 673 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,579 in the last 365 days.

Westminster Barracks / Unlawful Mischief / Disorderly Conduct

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B1004772

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Greco                              

STATION: Westminster Barracks                      

CONTACT#: (802)-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: August 7th, at 0608 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Blackmer Road, Wardsboro VT

VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief, 13 VSA 3701 and Disorderly Conduct, 13 VSA 1026

 

ACCUSED: Cara L. Rodrigues

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wardsboro, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 08/07/2022, at approximately 0608 hours, State Police dispatch received a call to report a possible violent domestic situation. Upon investigation, Troopers discovered Cara L. Rodrigues (31) of Wardsboro, VT attempted to throw a piece of wood at her family members and pushed over a dirt bike causing damage to the bike.

 

Rodrigues was released with a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division, on Tuesday, September 13th, 2022, at 0800 hours to answer to the above charge.

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A            

BAIL:  N/A

MUG SHOT: N 

COURT ACTION: Y 

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/13/22 at 0800 Hours          

 

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

 

 

 

Trooper Nathan Greco

Troop “B” Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Putney, Vermont 05346

(802)-722-4600

Nathan.Greco@Vermont.gov

 

 

You just read:

Westminster Barracks / Unlawful Mischief / Disorderly Conduct

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.