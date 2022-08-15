Westminster Barracks / Unlawful Mischief / Disorderly Conduct

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B1004772

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Greco

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)-722-4600

DATE/TIME: August 7th, at 0608 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Blackmer Road, Wardsboro VT

VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief, 13 VSA 3701 and Disorderly Conduct, 13 VSA 1026

ACCUSED: Cara L. Rodrigues

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wardsboro, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 08/07/2022, at approximately 0608 hours, State Police dispatch received a call to report a possible violent domestic situation. Upon investigation, Troopers discovered Cara L. Rodrigues (31) of Wardsboro, VT attempted to throw a piece of wood at her family members and pushed over a dirt bike causing damage to the bike.

Rodrigues was released with a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division, on Tuesday, September 13th, 2022, at 0800 hours to answer to the above charge.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/13/22 at 0800 Hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

Trooper Nathan Greco

Troop “B” Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Putney, Vermont 05346

(802)-722-4600

Nathan.Greco@Vermont.gov