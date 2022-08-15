Westminster Barracks / Unlawful Mischief / Disorderly Conduct
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B1004772
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Greco
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)-722-4600
DATE/TIME: August 7th, at 0608 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Blackmer Road, Wardsboro VT
VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief, 13 VSA 3701 and Disorderly Conduct, 13 VSA 1026
ACCUSED: Cara L. Rodrigues
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wardsboro, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 08/07/2022, at approximately 0608 hours, State Police dispatch received a call to report a possible violent domestic situation. Upon investigation, Troopers discovered Cara L. Rodrigues (31) of Wardsboro, VT attempted to throw a piece of wood at her family members and pushed over a dirt bike causing damage to the bike.
Rodrigues was released with a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division, on Tuesday, September 13th, 2022, at 0800 hours to answer to the above charge.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/13/22 at 0800 Hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.
