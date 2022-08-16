Prositions Announces a New, Free Course of the Month Program Starting This August

Prositions, Inc. announces that they will be offering one free course from their dashTrain library every month, starting in August 2022.

DES MOINES, IOWA, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prositions, Inc., a pioneer in the design and delivery of virtual training solutions, has recently announced that they are launching a new, free Course of the Month program beginning in August 2022. Every month, one course will be selected from the collection of over 7,000 microlearning courses in their dashTrain library to share with the public.“We are so excited to share our first free Prositions’ Course of the Month with everyone,” said Jill Dillenburg, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Prositions, Inc. “We thought offering a free dashTrain course every month would be a great way to introduce current clients to new content and give potential clients a small taste of what we can provide.”The first free course in the program is the latest version of the Getting Real About Workplace Violence series. Getting Real About Workplace Violence is one of the many safety, survival, and violence prevention training series available on the dashTrain Learning Management System (LMS).The free course contains five modules and includes training on:• How to recognize signs that can lead to workplace violence• How to respond to workplace violence situations, including incidents involving an active shooter• How to recognize signs of domestic violence in both office and work-from-home settings• And more“Safety, awareness, and violence prevention are extremely important training topics to Prositions and our clients,” said Frank Russell, CEO of Prositions, Inc. “This updated course is a great way to help all employees catch up on their violence awareness and prevention training as they reacclimate themselves to their work environments after the summer holidays and vacations.”The updated version of Getting Real About Workplace Violence will only be available as a free Prositions’ Course of the Month during August 2022.About the August 2022 Prositions’ Course of the Month:Getting Real About Workplace Violence and Prositions’ other violence prevention and survival training programs are available in eLearning, microlearning, nanolearning, and classroom formats with a dashTrain subscription. All free courses for Prositions’ Course of the Month are only available in video format. To request access to this free course or to be included on our free Course of the Month mailing list, visit https://prositions.com/Free-Course-of-the-Month. About Prositions:Prositions, Inc. is a leading provider of learning content and virtual training programs and offers a complete range of HR consulting, software, and service solutions. Prositions’ full-featured Learning Management System (LMS), dashTrain, includes a library of over 7,000 microlearning and nanolearning modules. For more information, visit http://www.prositions.com or contact the Prositions team at 877-244-8848.