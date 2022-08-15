Greenville Federal Credit Union awards grants to ten local teachers.
10 Greenville County teachers each receive $500 in grants to fund projects and needs for the upcoming school year.
Greenville Federal Credit Union is committed to supporting educators in Greenville County and we believe these grants will be a launching point for some remarkable teacher-led initiatives.”GREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA, USA, August 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Greenville Federal Credit Union, a federally chartered credit union located in Greenville, South Carolina, announced the recipients of 10, $500 grants to Greenville County Schools teachers as part of its new Teacher Grants program. The annual grants program is designed to help teachers fund projects or needs within their classrooms for the upcoming school year.
— Paul Hughes, Greenville Federal Credit Union CEO
During the summer the credit union received applications from teachers representing 45 different schools across Greenville County. The grant requests covered a wide range of projects and needs – from STEAM kits to software, winter gloves, and podcast equipment.
“The applications we received describe incredibly innovative and creative projects, and a true concern for students. It is clear that teachers are doing their very best to inspire and facilitate learning for our kids,” said Paul Hughes, credit union president. “Greenville Federal Credit Union is committed to supporting educators and students in Greenville County and we believe these grants will be a launching point for some remarkable teacher-led initiatives. We wish all teachers, students, and schools the best for a wonderful start to the school year.”
The 2022 Greenville Federal Credit Union Foundation Teacher Grant recipients are:
• Destiny Condra-Bogan, J.L. Mann High School
• Melanie McCrae, Berea High School
• Angelia Kirk, Hughes Academy of Science and Technology
• Gaelyn Jenkins, Rudolph Gordon School
• Rena Herring, Riley Child Development Center
• Kristina Monday, Bonds Career Center
• Anna Stukenborg, Fork Shoals School
• Kathy Ensley, Skyland Elementary School
• Trang Mai, Westcliffe Elementary School
• Terrell Brown, Cherrydale Elementary School
The Teacher Grants program was established as part of the launch of the credit union’s charitable foundation in November 2021. The Greenville Federal Credit Union Foundation exists to promote local prosperity by providing grants, educational scholarships, and other funding support for individuals and non-profit, community-based programs within Greenville County, SC, with a primary focus on youth and education. It relies on financial support from the credit union and through donations from members, business partners and the public. Funding is managed through a charitable donation account by the credit union’s philanthropic partner, Carolina’s Credit Union Foundation, a 501(c)(3), grant-making public foundation supported by the credit union system in the Carolinas.
For more information about the Greenville Federal Credit Union Foundation and the Teacher Grants program, visit www.greenvillefcu.com/foundation
About Greenville Federal Credit Union
Greenville Federal Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial alternative to traditional banking with five branch locations in Greenville, Greer, and Mauldin serving more than 32,000 members. The more than $410 million credit union was founded by nine employees from the School District of Greenville County as an educator’s credit union in 1968. In 2001, the credit union approved a conversion to a community-based charter to serve anyone who lives, works, worships, or attends school in Greenville County. The National Credit Union Administration (NCUA), an agency of the federal government, insures all accounts up to $250,000. For more information, please visit the credit union’s website at www.greenvillefcu.com or call 864.235.6309.
