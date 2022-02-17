Greenville Federal Credit Union wins Social Responsibility and Philosophy in Action Awards.
Credit union wins first place in the Dora Maxwell Social Responsibility category and second place in the Louise Herring Philosophy in Action category.
We are honored to be considered among such a distinguished group of award winners and appreciate that our contributions to the local community are recognized, but we don’t do this for awards.”GREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA, USA, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Greenville Federal Credit Union won state-level recognition in the Credit Union National Association (CUNA) 2021 Social Responsibility and Philosophy in Action Awards competitions. Sponsored by the Carolinas Credit Union League, these awards recognize North and South Carolina credit unions for their exceptional community and member service contributions.
— Paul Hughes, President of Greenville Federal Credit Union
Greenville Federal Credit Union won first place in the Dora Maxwell Social Responsibility Award category which honors credit unions for outstanding social responsibility projects within their communities. The credit union was recognized for facilitating three public giveaways which provided marketing and financial support to struggling local businesses during the height of the pandemic lockdown by engaging the community to patronize local retailers and restaurants.
The credit union also won second place in the Louise Herring Philosophy in Action Award category which recognizes credit unions for the practical application of credit union philosophy within their operations. Greenville Federal Credit Union was recognized for its internal Brand Ambassador program which offers employees intensive credit union advocacy and professional skills training.
“We are honored to be considered among such a distinguished group of award winners this year and appreciate that our contributions to the local community are recognized, but we don’t do this for awards,” said credit union president Paul Hughes. “Our mission has always been to make our community better and to serve our members with excellence, and we will continue to find ways to make these happen every day.”
The awards were presented at the Carolinas Credit Union League Foundation Awards Gala in February 2022. A full list of the 2021 award winners can be found at https://www.carolinasleague.org.
About Greenville Federal Credit Union
Greenville Federal Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial alternative to traditional banking with five branch locations in Greenville, Greer, and Mauldin serving more than 32,000 members. The more than $380 million credit union was founded by nine teachers from the School District of Greenville County as an educator’s credit union in 1968. In 2001, the credit union approved a conversion to a community-based charter to serve anyone who lives, works, worships, or attends school in Greenville County. The National Credit Union Administration (NCUA), an agency of the federal government, insures all accounts up to $250,000. For more information, please visit the credit union’s website at www.greenvillefcu.com or call 864.235.6309.
