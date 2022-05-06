Greenville Federal Credit Union Awards Six Scholarships to Local Graduates
Local credit union awards $10,000 in scholarships to graduating seniors from six different high schools in Greenville County.
Greenville Federal Credit Union, a federally chartered credit union located in Greenville, South Carolina, announced the recipients of its inaugural Greenville Federal Credit Union Foundation Scholarship awards. The six recipients represent a diverse group of graduating seniors from across Greenville County who demonstrated academic achievement, financial need, and active participation in school and community activities.
— Paul Hughes, President of Greenville Federal Credit Union
The credit union awarded one $5,000 scholarship and five $1,000 scholarships to the following qualified students:
• $5,000 Scholarship: Aiden Lockhart, Blue Ridge High School
• $1,000 Scholarships: Ana Leon-Penayo, Greenville High School; Kaitlyn Williams, Riverside High School; Olivia Spencer, Southside High School; Sarah Dixon, Woodmont High School; Shiloh Egan, Eastside High School
"We are thrilled to launch our foundation’s new scholarship program with these deserving students and wish them the best in their educational journey,” said Paul Hughes, President of Greenville Federal Credit Union. “It is an honor for the credit union to support them as they take their next steps and it will be exciting to see how they use their education to build a bright and prosperous future.”
The new scholarship program was established as part of the launch of the credit union’s charitable foundation in November 2021. The Greenville Federal Credit Union Foundation exists to promote local prosperity by providing grants, educational scholarships, and other funding support for individuals and non-profit, community-based programs within Greenville County, SC, with a primary focus on youth and education. It relies on financial support from the credit union and donations from members, business partners, and the public.
To learn more about the Greenville Federal Credit Union Foundation and Scholarships, visit https://www.greenvillefcu.com/about/in-the-community/greenville-federal-credit-union-foundation.
About Greenville Federal Credit Union
Greenville Federal Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial alternative to traditional banking with five branch locations in Greenville, Greer, and Mauldin serving more than 32,000 members. The more than $380 million credit union was founded by nine teachers from the School District of Greenville County as an educator’s credit union in 1968. In 2001, the credit union approved a conversion to a community-based charter to serve anyone who lives, works, worships or attends school in Greenville County. The National Credit Union Administration (NCUA), an agency of the federal government, insures all accounts up to $250,000. For more information, please visit the credit union’s website at www.greenvillefcu.com or call 864.235.6309.
