Submit Release
News Search

There were 505 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,421 in the last 365 days.

Inspections scheduled for Memorial and Expressway bridges beginning August 17

BISMARCK, N.D. – Routine inspections are scheduled to begin for the Bismarck/Mandan Memorial and Expressway bridges from Wednesday, August 17 through Thursday, August 25.

The inspections are planned to take place from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. on the following days:

Memorial Bridge

  • Westbound on Wednesday, August 17
  • Eastbound on Thursday, August 18

Expressway Bridge

  • Westbound on Tuesday, August 23, and Wednesday, August 24
  • Eastbound on Thursday, August 25

Motorists should be prepared for speed reduction and single lane closures may be in effect at times throughout the project. Monitor the ND Roads Map for daily information on width restrictions and lane closures.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

- ### -

 

MEDIA CONTACT:
David Finley
drfinley@nd.gov

You just read:

Inspections scheduled for Memorial and Expressway bridges beginning August 17

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.