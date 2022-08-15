Inspections scheduled for Memorial and Expressway bridges beginning August 17

BISMARCK, N.D. – Routine inspections are scheduled to begin for the Bismarck/Mandan Memorial and Expressway bridges from Wednesday, August 17 through Thursday, August 25.



The inspections are planned to take place from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. on the following days:



Memorial Bridge



Westbound on Wednesday, August 17

Eastbound on Thursday, August 18

Expressway Bridge



Westbound on Tuesday, August 23, and Wednesday, August 24

Eastbound on Thursday, August 25

Motorists should be prepared for speed reduction and single lane closures may be in effect at times throughout the project. Monitor the ND Roads Map for daily information on width restrictions and lane closures.



The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.



For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.



- ### -







MEDIA CONTACT:

David Finley

drfinley@nd.gov

