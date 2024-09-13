Watch for construction traffic on Interstate 94 at Exit 161 Saturday morning

BISMARCK, N.D. – The delivery of construction materials at the Exit 161 reconstruction site in Bismarck may impact the westbound lanes of Interstate 94 during the morning of Saturday, Sept. 14.

Truck deliveries will be entering the center median through the westbound lanes. Please slow down in the work zone, follow signs, and be prepared for delays.

Updates on the reconstruction of the Exit 161 interchange can be found at the project’s dedicated webpage, dot.nd.gov/exit161.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

