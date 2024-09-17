NDDOT hosts public engagement meeting for Highway 2 and Airport Drive intersection near Grand Forks

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) will host a public engagement meeting Tuesday, Sept. 24, from 5-7 p.m. CDT to discuss proposed improvements to U.S. Highway 2 and Airport Drive/County Road 5 intersection west of Grand Forks.

The meeting will be held at the Hilton Garden Inn, 4301 James Ray Dr., in Grand Forks. There will be an open house format with a formal presentation at 5:30 p.m. CDT.

Representatives from the NDDOT will be on hand to answer questions and discuss concerns.

A pre-recorded presentation and other materials are available on the NDDOT website at www.dot.nd.gov/public-input.

If unable to attend the meeting, written comments must be postmarked or emailed by Oct. 9, 2024, with “Public Engagement Meeting - PCN 24422” in the letter heading or e-mail subject. Send all comments to Aaron Derman, Design Division, NDDOT, 608 E. Boulevard Ave., Bismarck, ND 58505 or ajderman@nd.gov.

The NDDOT will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide an accessible meeting facility or other accommodation for people with disabilities. Language interpretation and translation services will be available upon request for this meeting.

To request accommodations, contact Heather Christianson, Civil Rights Division, NDDOT, at 701-328-2978 or civilrights@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.