Troop F Weekly Report 08-08 to 08-14-22

Incident Type: warrant

Date: 8/9/2022

Town: Houlton POE

Trooper: CPL. QUINT

Brief Synopsis: With the coordination of the Maine State Police Fugitive Task Force, Tr. Dave Alexander, Cpl. Quint met with authorities at the Houlton POE to bring a fugitive to jail. A Texas man had been in Canada and was turned over to the United States due to a fully extraditable warrant from Texas for Abuse of a Child. The man is currently being held at the Aroostook County Jail in Houlton.

Incident Type: OUI

Date: 8/12/2022

Town: grand isle

Trooper: TR. DESROSIER

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Desrosier was parked in Grand Isle and observed a side-by-side UTV driving in the middle of US Highway 1 and it did not appear to be registered. When the operator saw Tr. Desrosier’s cruiser, he slowed and turned onto a side road. Tr. Desrosier followed the machine and initiated a traffic stop. After an investigation, the man was arrested for OUI and later posted bail.

Incident Type: OUI

Date: 8/12/2022

Town: patten

Trooper: TR. CASTONGUAY

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Castonguay responded to a traffic complaint in Patten resulting in an OUI arrest. The complainant stated a man in a sports car is spinning his tires and went off the road once already. The man got out and confronted the homeowner after the homeowner said he was calling the police. The driver started to fight with the homeowner and was held down until Tr. Castonguay arrived. Further investigation revealed the man was intoxicated and was arrested.

Incident Type: SPEAKING ENGAGEMENT

Date: 8/8/2022

Town: Mapleton

Trooper: SGT. FULLER, TR. RIDER

Brief Synopsis: Sgt. Fuller and Tr. Rider conducted TIMS training for the Mapleton Fire Department..

Incident Type: WARRANT

Date: 8/14/2022

Town: Saint John Plantation

Trooper: TR. MARTIN

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Martin was investigating a burglary and was looking to speak with a male subject reference to the burglary. Tr. Martin knew that the individual he was looking for had an active arrest warrant for failure to appear. Tr. Martin got to the male’s parents’ residence where he saw the male mowing the lawn. The male then saw Tr. Martin and started driving the lawn mower behind the house. Tr. Martin followed the male out back. The male was trying to get into the house when Tr. Martin advised him to stop because he needed to talk to him. The male complied with Tr. Martin’s order. The male advised he had nothing to do with the burglary and was placed under arrest on his warrant.

Incident Type: SPECIALTY TEAM- DRE

Date: 8/14/2022

Town: Fort Fairfield

Trooper: TR. MERCHANT

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Merchant was asked to conduct a DRE evaluation on an individual for Fort Fairfield Police Department. Fort Fairfield Police Department had been called reference to a box truck that was in an accident. When Fort Fairfield Police Department arrived, the male driver appeared to be under the influence of something. The male was placed under arrest and taken in for an intoxilyzer test and Tr. Merchant conducted a DRE evaluation on the male. At the conclusion of Tr. Merchant’s evaluation, she found the male to be impaired by Narcotics. The male consented to a blood draw and was charged with Operating Under the Influence of Drugs.

Incident Type: OAS

Date: 8/07/2022

Town: HODGDON

Trooper: Tr. Cotton

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Cotton was conducting traffic enforcement in Hodgdon when he observed a vehicle with no brake lights. Tr. Cotton conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and made contact with the male operator. Through his investigation, Tr. Cotton learned the male’s driver’s license was suspended for failure to maintain required liability insurance. Tr. Cotton also discovered the vehicle’s registration and inspection sticker had expired in November of 2021. The operator was also unable to provide proof of insurance. Tr. Cotton charged the 27-year-old Houlton man with Operating after Suspension and provided him a Houlton District Court date in November. He was also cited for the inspection and insurance violations and warned for the registration violation.

Incident Type: CASE SOLVED

Date: 8/10/2022

Town: Woodland

Trooper: Tr. roy

Brief Synopsis: On 6/1/22, Tr. Roy began investigating a theft complaint in Woodland. The victim reported that he moved his camper and his personal belongings to a vacant lot in Woodland. He reported that someone went inside his camper and stole jewelry, clothing, and other household items. The victim also reported he had tools stored under some trees near the camper and those were stolen as well. Through his investigation and interviews, Tr. Roy learned of a suspect and worked with the victim to gather evidence. On 8/10/22, an arrest warrant was issued for the suspect, a 33-year-old Presque Isle female. The warrant included two counts of felony theft, and one count of felony possession of stolen property.

Incident Type: traffic summons

Date: 8/13/2022

Town: bridgewater

Trooper: Tr. roy

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Roy was conducting traffic enforcement in Bridgewater when he observed a vehicle traveling towards him at a high rate of speed. Tr. Roy activated his radar and determined the vehicle to be traveling 91 mph in the posted 55 mph speed zone. Tr. Roy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the male operator. The male advised Tr. Roy he was running late for work. He was also unable to provide proof of insurance for his vehicle. Tr. Roy issued the 33-year-old Texas man a speeding citation for 25-29 mph over the limit, and a citation for failure to provide evidence of insurance.

Incident Type: traffic summons

Date: 8/13/2022

Town: Monticello

Trooper: Tr. roy

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Roy was conducting traffic enforcement in Monticello when he observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. Tr. Roy activated his radar and determined the vehicle to be traveling 75 mph in the posted 45 mph speed zone. Tr. Roy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the male operator. He issued the 62-year-old Orono man a speeding citation for 25-29 mph over the limit.

Incident Type: Theft

Date: 8/13/2022

Town: van buren

Trooper: Tr. Curtin