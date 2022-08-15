nCloud Integrators Launches Gainsight Administration Readiness Training Series at Pulse, August 17-18, 2022
EINPresswire.com/ -- nCloud Integrators, a leading Customer Success (CS) strategy consulting firm and certified Gainsight partner, announced today a new Gainsight Administration Readiness Training Series.
The training series was developed to enhance learning as customers work with nCloud to implement Gainsight. Gainsight users can also purchase access to the series and use it to sharpen specific skills and help educate new employees who are responsible for Gainsight within their organizations.
“When designing this series, nCloud researched the most common areas where Gainsight Administrators requested additional training assistance,” states Bethany Jacobs, Education Services Director with nCloud Integrators. “For example, a common request is information around best practices for data governance and data management.”
The Gainsight Administration Readiness Training Series includes a growing library of professional training videos that cover specific topics like Journey Orchestrator, the Rules Engine, and Data Management. To view the current list of available videos, visit www.ncloudintegrators.com/gainsightadminreadinesstraining.
“This is our first Education Services offering focused on the technical implementation components of Gainsight,” states Brian Hodges, President and Co-Founder of nCloud Integrators. “Additional training materials launching soon include a Customer Success Industry Best Practices Series and a Customer Success Strategy and Management Series.”
Those attending the Gainsight Pulse Conference on Aug. 17-18, 2022 are invited to visit nCloud Integrators at booth G1 during exhibitor hours to learn more.
About nCloud Integrators
nCloud Integrators can help you define what customer success means for your business. Every year, nCloud’s team of experts assists hundreds of customers in building or improving their customer journeys through executive-level strategic services and technical implementation expertise. For details on nCloud’s services and decades of software industry services experience, visit www.nCloudIntegrators.com.
Sharon Bok
