Learn .22 rifle safety and operation techniques at MDC workshop Sept. 6

Columbia, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to learn the basics of shooting and maintaining a .22 rifle at Rocky Fork shooting range on Sept. 6 from 5:30-7:00 p.m.

Participants will be taught rifle safety, operation techniques, shooting fundamentals, maintenance, and safe storage practices. MDC staff will provide all equipment and ammunition, but participants are welcome to bring their own equipment and ammunition to the live-fire event.

.22 rifles are popular tools to hunt small game with or to practice target shooting. These rifles tend to have very little “kick” which allows them to be great starter rifles for individuals becoming accustomed to firing a rifle.

This event is designed for ages 11 and older, with a present guardian needed for participants ages 11-18. Prior registration is required, and the link to register can be found at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Tm. For any questions or for more information, contact this event’s instructor at kevin.lohraff@mdc.mo.gov.

Rocky Fork shooting range is in the Rocky Fork Lakes Conservation Area. From Columbia, take Highway 63 North 7 miles then Peabody Road east 1 mile to the area.