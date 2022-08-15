State Agencies Collaborate to Launch Broadband Service Provider Notification List

For Immediate Release:

PIERRE, S.D. –The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) and the Governor’s Office of Economic Development (GOED) recently launched an initiative to increase awareness and cooperation between state government and broadband service providers.

SDDOT and GOED worked together to establish an online self-registration process to allow broadband providers to receive SDDOT’s annual Statewide Transportation Improvement Plan (STIP) that outlines upcoming construction projects. The STIP is a four-year program listing projects developed through the coordinated efforts of the Department of Transportation, Transportation Commission, state and federal agencies, local and tribal governments, metropolitan planning organizations, public agencies, transportation providers, citizens, and other interested parties.

“We are developing this notification process to actively engage with broadband providers and inform them in advance of future construction projects throughout the state,” said Craig Smith, SDDOT Director of Operations.

The ConnectSD program will also use this information to communicate about South Dakota’s broadband initiatives and grant opportunities from GOED. “This partnership represents a dedicated effort to increase communication among state agencies and statewide Internet service providers,” said Mike Waldner, State Broadband Project Manager. “It will help coordinate telecommunication plans and state transportation plans with greater efficiency and cost savings for everyone.”

“Another goal is to minimize repeated costly excavations to install broadband infrastructure in and along highway rights of way,” said Dave Huft, SDDOT’s Intelligent Transportation Systems Manager and Broadband Communication Coordinator. “This project is a true expression of our commitment to public safety and financial stewardship.”

All broadband providers are encouraged to register at the South Dakota citizen portal website at https://www.sd.gov/. Providers can directly access the registration form at Broadband Provider Notification Request.

For further information, please contact Dave Huft at 605-773-3358 or dave.huft@state.sd.us. Find additional information in the featured resources section on the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov and on the GOED website at https://sdgoed.com/.

