Submit Release
News Search

There were 408 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,321 in the last 365 days.

State Agencies Collaborate to Launch Broadband Service Provider Notification List

For Immediate Release:
Monday, Aug. 15, 2022

Contact:
Julie Stevenson, Strategic Communications Coordinator, 605-773-2898

PIERRE, S.D. –The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) and the Governor’s Office of Economic Development (GOED) recently launched an initiative to increase awareness and cooperation between state government and broadband service providers.

SDDOT and GOED worked together to establish an online self-registration process to allow broadband providers to receive SDDOT’s annual Statewide Transportation Improvement Plan (STIP) that outlines upcoming construction projects. The STIP is a four-year program listing projects developed through the coordinated efforts of the Department of Transportation, Transportation Commission, state and federal agencies, local and tribal governments, metropolitan planning organizations, public agencies, transportation providers, citizens, and other interested parties.

“We are developing this notification process to actively engage with broadband providers and inform them in advance of future construction projects throughout the state,” said Craig Smith, SDDOT Director of Operations.

The ConnectSD program will also use this information to communicate about South Dakota’s broadband initiatives and grant opportunities from GOED. “This partnership represents a dedicated effort to increase communication among state agencies and statewide Internet service providers,” said Mike Waldner, State Broadband Project Manager. “It will help coordinate telecommunication plans and state transportation plans with greater efficiency and cost savings for everyone.”

“Another goal is to minimize repeated costly excavations to install broadband infrastructure in and along highway rights of way,” said Dave Huft, SDDOT’s Intelligent Transportation Systems Manager and Broadband Communication Coordinator. “This project is a true expression of our commitment to public safety and financial stewardship.”

All broadband providers are encouraged to register at the South Dakota citizen portal website at https://www.sd.gov/. Providers can directly access the registration form at Broadband Provider Notification Request.

For further information, please contact Dave Huft at 605-773-3358 or dave.huft@state.sd.us. Find additional information in the featured resources section on the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov and on the GOED website at https://sdgoed.com/.

About SDDOT:
The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-

You just read:

State Agencies Collaborate to Launch Broadband Service Provider Notification List

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.