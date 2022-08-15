Submit Release
News Search

There were 393 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,308 in the last 365 days.

CBP Warns Residents of Phone Scam

Caller impersonating CBP Officers/Agents

GRAND FORKS N.D. — A telephone scam is targeting residents nationwide in an attempt to gain banking information from unsuspecting residents.

SCAM ALERT

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents and officers nationwide are continuing to receive numerous calls from residents concerned about unsolicited calls from scammers posing as U.S. Border Patrol agents and U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers. Residents are reporting the calls are a pre-recorded message stating, “a box of drugs and money being shipped has your (callers) name on it and it has been intercepted.”  The caller is then instructed to press #1 to speak with a CBP Officer/Agent, which then attempts to get the callers banking information.  There have also been reports of this same type of scam, however, the caller is an actual person, not a pre-recorded message.

These calls, whether a pre-recorded message or live person, are phone scams/phishing attempts and residents are urged to not provide the caller with any information.  The Department of Homeland Security and CBP does not solicit money over the phone.  If such calls are received, people should make a note of the number, any pertinent details about the call/caller, and immediately hang up.  Residents are encouraged to report the incidents as soon possible.  Phone scams can be reported to the Federal Trade Commission online at  https://reportfraud.ftc.gov/?orgcode=USCBP2.

“If you receive one of these calls, don’t give out any of your information.  The best thing you can do is write down the caller’s number and report it,” said Grand Forks Sector Border Patrol Chief Anthony S. Good.

Follow us on Twitter for the most up to date information @USBPChiefGFN

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

You just read:

CBP Warns Residents of Phone Scam

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.