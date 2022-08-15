2022 Maine Educator Summit Draws 400 Educators to Augusta

More than 400 educators from across Maine gathered at the Augusta Civic Center for the first annual Maine Educator Summit. The theme for the Summit was Supporting Resilience, Responsiveness, and a Renewed Approach to Education with more than 58 professional learning presentations on a range of topics including interdisciplinary instruction, student wellbeing, school safety, engaging with community, “grow your own” solutions to build the educator workforce, extended learning opportunities, and more.

The Summit also provided an opportunity for educators to connect, build community, and learn from and with one another.

Maine Education Commissioner Pender Makin and inspirational speak Randy Jenkins delivered keynote addresses to the educators.

“It’s extremely important for educators and school leaders to be able to have a space to come together, to network and share ideas, to learn new strategies, and to strengthen their professionalism and resilience as they are about to enter a new school year,” said Makin on the importance of the Summit.

One educator shared that they left feeling as though their enthusiasm for teaching was renewed and they held a greater sense of community and comradery while another shared that they were grateful to have connected with people who can help them implement the practices they learned about at the summit in their classrooms, schools, and districts.

Check out some of the media coverage from the event featuring teaching interviews:

While this is the first official Educator Summit, the Maine DOE looks forward to planning and hosting a summit each year moving forward.