Lynn Storen
# of School Visits conducted – 0
# of OUI Alcohol Arrests – 0
# of OUI Drug Arrests – 1
# of DV Arrests – 1
More news from last week:
08-05-22
Trooper Jarid Leonard conducted a motor vehicle stop on Tevin Bridges (25) of Milbridge. He was summonsed for Operating after Suspension during the stop in Milbridge.
08-07-22
Corporal Owen Reed took a complaint of a bad check in Sedgwick. The investigation is ongoing.
-----------------------------------------------
08-08-22
Corporal Blaine Silk arrested Richard Drost (48) of Sullivan, on the Hog Bay Road in Franklin for Operating Under the Influence of Drugs and Unlawful Possession of a Scheduled Drug. Trooper Travis Chapman assisted Corporal Blane Silk as the Drug Recognition Expert.
08-12-22
Trooper Travis Chapman investigated a welfare check complaint in Milbridge involving a confused driver. As a result, the 74-year-old driver was located and due to her mental state, it was determined she was not safe to be operating a motor vehicle. Vehicle was removed from scene.