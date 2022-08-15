# of School Visits conducted – 0

# of OUI Alcohol Arrests – 0

# of OUI Drug Arrests – 1

# of DV Arrests – 1

More news from last week:

08-05-22

Trooper Jarid Leonard conducted a motor vehicle stop on Tevin Bridges (25) of Milbridge. He was summonsed for Operating after Suspension during the stop in Milbridge.

08-07-22

Corporal Owen Reed took a complaint of a bad check in Sedgwick. The investigation is ongoing.

-----------------------------------------------

08-08-22

Corporal Blaine Silk arrested Richard Drost (48) of Sullivan, on the Hog Bay Road in Franklin for Operating Under the Influence of Drugs and Unlawful Possession of a Scheduled Drug. Trooper Travis Chapman assisted Corporal Blane Silk as the Drug Recognition Expert.

08-12-22

Trooper Travis Chapman investigated a welfare check complaint in Milbridge involving a confused driver. As a result, the 74-year-old driver was located and due to her mental state, it was determined she was not safe to be operating a motor vehicle. Vehicle was removed from scene.