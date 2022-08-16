Astera Data Platform Honored with the 2022 Silver Stevie Award for The Best Data Integration Solution
We are honored to be recognized as the best Data Integration Solution. Our unified and code-free solution gives you a faster and more trusted way to unlock value from your enterprise data”WESTLAKE VILLAGE, UNITED STATES, CALIFORNIA, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Astera Data Platform by Astera Software is thrilled to receive Silver Stevie Award in the 19th Annual International Business Awards for the Integration Solution category.
— Jay Mishra, COO of Astera Software
The International Business Awards is a competitive business awards program attended by individuals and organizations worldwide. The world’s leading business experts reviewed more than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes in different categories.
Astera Data Platform Emerges as the Silver Stevie Award Winner
Astera Software is honored to bag the Silver Stevie Award in the Integration Solution Category for their product Astera Data Platform. The award recognized Astera Data Platform as the best solution designed to integrate siloed data from various sources within an organization to streamline their data management process Stevie Award winners were determined based on average scores given by more than 300 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process in June and July.
The company is proud to receive positive feedback from the judging committee, which included senior project managers, technical business analysts, C-suite, product managers, and top-level management from other areas. Check out this great feedback from a few of them:
“A very compelling and insightful entry, you have achieved your goals by making all modules combined with the Astera Data platform an end-to-end data management solution.”
“Impressive fully fledged integration solution. I am inspired by the idea of helping businesses make better decisions based on insights. Congratulations!”
Since day one, the company has been striving to provide solutions that make data integration for both technical and business users a seamless process. This award, backed by the voice of leading industry experts, depicts significant progress towards achieving its mission over the past 13 years. Moving forward, Astera Software is motivated to improve its products further and continue to enable organizations to turn their data into valuable business insights and higher ROI.
On Saturday, 15 October, the first live IBA awards ceremony will be held since 2019 where winners will be awarded during a gala banquet at the InterContinental London Park Lane Hotel in London, England.
About Astera Software
Astera Software is a rapidly growing provider of enterprise-ready data solutions that help business users unlock valuable insights from data with their suite of user-friendly yet robust data management solutions.
Since 2009, Astera’s solutions have been trusted by many government departments and Fortune 500 companies, including USDA, US Dept. of VA, Xerox, HP, Novartis, Raymond James, and more.
For additional information and regular updates, visit the company’s website or Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn pages.
