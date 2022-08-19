Building Competence and Skills through Sofema Online Virtual Aviation Academy
Sofema Online has been created as an online Virtual Aviation Academy – A Go to Place for EASA Regulatory Compliant and Vocational TrainingSOFIA, BULGARIA, August 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sofema Online (SOL) provides Online Aviation Regulatory Training.
Who is Sofema Online?
» Sofema Online www.sofemaonline.com is a web-based online training platform:
- Focused on delivering high-quality online regulatory and vocational courses in the field of aviation
- Compliant within the scope of EASA, FAA, and other regulatory environments
- Together with additional competence-building courses provides for vocational training within the scope of the applicable regulatory environment
Sofema Online is recognized by Competent Authorities as an organisation that provides online Regulatory and Vocational Training and together with Sofema Aviation Services we have issued more than 60 000 certificates from 2008 (To July 2022).
Sofema Online Enrollment Goal for 2022
» SOL is on target during 2022 to enroll over 24,000 delegates in EASA, FAA & other leading Regulatory Training Courses.
How Sofema Online is Client Focused
» The approach of the SOL team is to provide online training as a cost-effective approach to enable the delivery of regulatory compliant and competence building vocational regulatory compliant material, supported where possible with additional practical content.
» See for example the aviation training support library.
Sofema Online Sample training
» It is important to SOL not to disappoint our customers, so we have prepared 5 product demonstrations with voiceover
» Visit "Courses" and search with the keyword “sample” - there are 5 courses to choose from (or try them all)
Sofema Offers Substantial Discounts for Multiple Course Enrollments - email team@sassofia.com to receive an offer with a proforma invoice.
The client can assign a Company Administrator who has the following rights:
» Overview of the team's training progress, the time spent on the course /monthly, daily, and hourly.
» Review the students' scores on the final exam.
» Print Their Certificates.
Next Steps
For additional details regarding the training options and available discounts, visit www.sofemaonline.com or email team@sassofia.com.
Steve Bentley
Sofema Online
team@sassofia.com
