Submit Release
News Search

There were 168 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,077 in the last 365 days.

Creta sold its first private NFT collection in 26 minutes

Creta

Creta, a next-generation metaverse gaming platform, sold its first private NFT collection in just under 26 minutes

DUBAI, UAE, August 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creta, a metaverse gaming platform built with an application of the cutting-edge blockchain technology Locus Chain, has announced the sell-out of a private collection of NFT assets dubbed Genesis Pass on the 21st of July 2022. The collection of 500 NFTs available for private investors from the territory of South Korea has been purchased within 26 minutes after the official launch. Genesis Pass lives on Polygon L2 blockchain solution which shall further be swapped to native NFTs minted in the network of Locus Chain upon the live release of the mainnet of the blockchain, which is expected to occur by the end of 2022.


The launch marked the release of Creta’s own marketplace solution that will serve as a library of NFTs linked to both in-game and metaverse assets that will be available for acquisition and listing by the players once the games and the marketplace go live. The collection is poised to reward the early birds, who managed to recognize the potential of Creta at the early stage of its development, with benefits related to the mint price, the number of NFTs that can go in one hand, and other in-game perks in the future.


The collection of 500 NFTs is split into 10 tiers, offering premium land ownership rights, enhanced avatar skin customization, and Genesis Credits that will be airdropped to the holders of Genesis Pass NFTs with an option to be swapped to Creta’s utility token Creta Coin. The token is pegged to the value of USD and enables transactions between users on the marketplace.


Following on the success achieved by Genesis Pass, Creta aims to announce more NFT sales, providing the community with an opportunity to acquire these assets. The next sale, scheduled in the early autumn, is expected to feature assets linked to the land of the sci-fi metaverse world to be released in the metaverse called Dayroot.


Website: https://www.creta.world/

Discord: https://t.co/BUh2WKOGzt

Twitter: https://twitter.com/CRETA_WORLD

Alexey Galizdra
Creta
+82 31-778-8048
alexey@creta.world

You just read:

Creta sold its first private NFT collection in 26 minutes

Distribution channels: IT Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.