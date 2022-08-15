Westminster Barracks/DUI #2

CASE#: 22B1004943

TROOPER: Mengbei Wang

STATION: VSP-Westminster

CONTACT#:802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 08/14/2022 at 1849 hours

LOCATION: Reading, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #2

ACCUSED: Andrew Stearns

AGE: 52

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cavendish, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers responded to a report of a single motor vehicle crash into a tree in Reading, VT. Subsequent investigation indicated that Andrew Stearns (Age 52) of Cavendish had driven while under the influence of alcohol and crashed. Stearns was arrested on suspicion of DUI, but remained in the care of medical professionals. Stearns was issued a citation to appear in the Windsor County Superior Court, Criminal Division on 09/27/2022 at 0800 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 09/27/2022 at 0800 hours

COURT: Windsor County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: Not Available

Trooper Mengbei Wang

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Westminster, VT, 05158

Dispatch-(802)722-4600

Mengbei.Wang@vermont.gov