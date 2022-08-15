Westminster Barracks/DUI #2
CASE#: 22B1004943
TROOPER: Mengbei Wang
STATION: VSP-Westminster
CONTACT#:802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 08/14/2022 at 1849 hours
LOCATION: Reading, VT
VIOLATION: DUI #2
ACCUSED: Andrew Stearns
AGE: 52
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cavendish, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers responded to a report of a single motor vehicle crash into a tree in Reading, VT. Subsequent investigation indicated that Andrew Stearns (Age 52) of Cavendish had driven while under the influence of alcohol and crashed. Stearns was arrested on suspicion of DUI, but remained in the care of medical professionals. Stearns was issued a citation to appear in the Windsor County Superior Court, Criminal Division on 09/27/2022 at 0800 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 09/27/2022 at 0800 hours
COURT: Windsor County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: Not Available
