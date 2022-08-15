Submit Release
News Search

There were 111 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,993 in the last 365 days.

Westminster Barracks/DUI #2

CASE#: 22B1004943

TROOPER: Mengbei Wang

STATION: VSP-Westminster                    

CONTACT#:802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 08/14/2022 at 1849 hours

LOCATION: Reading, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #2

 

ACCUSED: Andrew Stearns                                          

AGE: 52

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cavendish, VT 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers responded to a report of a single motor vehicle crash into a tree in Reading, VT. Subsequent investigation indicated that Andrew Stearns (Age 52) of Cavendish had driven while under the influence of alcohol and crashed. Stearns was arrested on suspicion of DUI, but remained in the care of medical professionals. Stearns was issued a citation to appear in the Windsor County Superior Court, Criminal Division on 09/27/2022 at 0800 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 09/27/2022 at 0800 hours 

COURT: Windsor County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: Not Available

 

 

 

 

 

 

Trooper Mengbei Wang

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Westminster, VT, 05158

Dispatch-(802)722-4600

Mengbei.Wang@vermont.gov

 

You just read:

Westminster Barracks/DUI #2

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.