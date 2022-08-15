ISSA Los Angeles Annual Information Security Summit XII Training
Two days of in-depth training including application security, embedded security, reverse engineering, cloud security, defense strategies, & deception techniques
ISSA LA Summit Training Classes are a great value at a great venue. Excellent trainers love coming to the beach to share their expertise and enjoy the setting.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US, August 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Los Angeles Chapter of the Information Systems Security Association (ISSA-LA) presents trainings by world-renowned experts and industry leaders in security and privacy at this year’s ISSA-LA Security Summit XII at the Annenberg Beach House in Santa Monica, California on September 20 – 22, 2022.
— Richard Greenberg, ISSA Honor Roll and Distinguished Fellow
Find out more and register today!
ISSA Summit Keynote Speaker Adriana Sanford is the founder of DataPRIVACYHelp.com and an award-winning global threats and global privacy expert, Chilean-American international TV commentator, and former Fortune 10 regional counsel. Her two-day training session compares the world’s privacy frameworks, how enforcement varies, and the impact on businesses, including the financial and criminal repercussions. Sanford will also cover the privacy laws of 15+ countries, provide a comparison to EU GDPR, and focus on the important roles of the C-Suites in building a Culture of Privacy within an organization.
Kevin Cardwell is an adviser to numerous government entities across the globe. He is an instructor, technical editor, and author for computer forensics and hacking courses. His two-day training session focuses on the use of deception to implement an Enterprise Malware Strategy.
Michael Wylie is a technology business and M&A expert, influencer, thought leader, speaker and author, and President of the National Society of IT Service Providers. His workshop will take attendees’ Wireshark skills to the next level with a heavy emphasis on incident response, threat hunting, and identifying anomalous network traffic.
The life expectancy of a CISO at any company is approximately five years. Miguel (Mike) Villegas is an enterprise security management expert and a Senior Vice President at K3DES, who will focus on some of the biggest challenges of the CISO role. He will also review Information Security Cybersecurity fundamentals that a CISO should be familiar with to manage the Information Security Program for their institution.
Director of Cybersecurity Education of AttackIQ, Keith Wilson, and AttackIQ Sales Engineer Jaymin Patel will focus on how to build Threat-Informed Emulation Plans. This is a learning experience designed to put you in the driver’s seat of a purple teaming planning exercise.
The Summit is also hosting two special gathers: the CISO Forum and the Women in Security Forum. Leaders in the field will be gathering at the beach at the beautiful Annenberg Beach House, situated on the shores of the Pacific Ocean, to share their experiences and network.
For more information about the ISSA-LA Summit XII and for registration details, please visit https://summit.issala.org/
