The AI Security Gap: Top Cybersecurity & IT Leaders Convene in Orange County to Solve the Industry’s Most Volatile Risk

The talks delivered practical value, not just high-level theory or vendors promoting their products & I walked away with actionable insights I could apply right away. I’d absolutely attend again.” — - Horica "Rico" Ionescu, Information Security Manager at Finvi

COSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- While the C-suite demands rapid AI integration, Cybersecurity and IT leaders are being left to bridge a widening gap between AI innovation and existential risk. On February 11, 2026, the Planet Cyber Sec Conference returns to the Hilton Orange County/Costa Mesa, serving as the definitive "war room" for practitioners tasked with securing the next frontier of enterprise technology.As the industry pivots from AI experimentation to full-scale deployment, Planet Cyber Sec does NOT follow the traditional "pay-to-play" sponsor model but instead offers raw, practitioner-led intelligence. The conference features an elite roster of leaders from global powerhouses, including The Aerospace Corporation, Pacific Dental Services, Cathay Bank, Pennymac, West Pak Avocado, and Sheppard Mullin.“Most security conferences are looking in the rearview mirror. We are looking at the 2026 roadmap,” said Richard Greenberg, CEO of Planet Cyber Sec. “Cybersecurity and IT leaders don't need more sales pitches; they need to know why incident response plans are failing under the pressure of AI-driven attacks and how to build digital trust in a post-quantum landscape. We are providing the blueprint.”Curated Intelligence for 2026 Leadership: The program is headlined by two titans of the industry:• Opening Keynote: Ron Dilley, Principal Cybersecurity Architect, will dissect the "Invisible Threat"—AI supply-chain vulnerabilities and the hidden exposures within machine-learning ecosystems.• Closing Keynote: Former CISO Cassio Goldschmidt will deliver a "Post-Mortem of the Future," revealing the exact moments when traditional incident response plans break during a real-world crisis.High-Impact Sessions Include:• The Post-Quantum Pivot: A survival guide for the 2026 security roadmap.• Building Digital Trust: Bindi Davé on why resilience is the new currency of business.• The CISO War Room: A powerhouse panel featuring Richard Greenberg, Quincey Collins, Emily O'Carroll, Michael Rembis, and Elnaz Wevro, tackling some of the most pressing challenges facing the industry today, providing attendees with real-world insights and actionable strategies.With a heavy emphasis on diversity in thought and a speaker lineup featuring the most influential women in cybersecurity, Planet Cyber Sec offers a networking ecosystem unmatched in Southern California.Early-access pricing expires at midnight on February 3, 2026. Leaders looking to secure their seats—and their infrastructure—are encouraged to register immediately before the final price increase.For registration and the full executive agenda, visit: https://planetcybersec.com/021126-conference/ About Planet Cyber Sec: Planet Cyber Sec is the premier producer of high-stakes cybersecurity summits. Designed by practitioners for practitioners, our events bridge the gap between technical complexity and executive leadership, focusing on peer-to-peer discussion and actionable defense strategies.

