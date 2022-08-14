Tavey's First Hunt, New Release From Headline Books
Daniel Boyd Pens New Chapter Book About Hunting With Dad
This is a beautiful book of fathers and sons who may not agree but still find their way to mutual respect and love.”TERRA ALTA, WV, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Daniel Boyd has many talents and one of his most recent is writing middle grade chapter books! For many boys and girls, the opening day of the hunting season is very exciting! Tavey is finally old enough to hunt, along with an adult. Tavey's dad, a multi-generational sportsman, lovingly guides his son through much than just hunting. Through the larger canvas of the natural world, Tavey truly discovers a lifetime passion, but in an unexpected way.
— Homer Hickam- Author, Rocket Boys
Released by 2020 Independent Publisher of the Year, Headline Books, Tavey's First Hunt touches on many points about hunting and will create conversation for all ages. "Daniel Boyd writes from the heart and has excellent story-telling abilities," said Headline President, Cathy Teets. "This is his third chapter book and each tells an engaging story with an important message."
"Despite its title, this is not really a book about hunting. It's about accepting differences between us. This is a beautiful book of fathers and sons who may not agree but still find their way to mutual respect and love," said Homer Hickam, author of Rocket Boys/October Sky.
"Tavey's First Hunt is a nostalgic reminder of the gift of conversation. A story about fathers and sons; family, forged outside of bloodlines. It's about how each human, along with every animal, is but a single part of an exponentially larger whole," writes J.V Poore, Book Reviwer for Goodreads.
Robert Saunders, Charleston Gazette-Mail "Outdoor Pursuits" writes, "A charming story that respects our outdoor heritage and captures the wonder of a boy's first hunting trip with his father. But Tavey learns a person can respect traditions without being limited by them. In the end, Tavey's walk in the woods reveals a path, not only for himself, but for generations who follow."
Daniel Boyd is an acclaimed filmmaker (Chillers, Strangest Dreams, Paradise Park), a two-time television regional Emmy nominee, a multi-nominated graphic novelist (Chillers I & II, CARBON, SALT, and playwright (Paradise Park the Musical, Space Preachers the Musical, Miss Dirt Turtle's Garden Club Musical.) The Adventures of Wandala and Miss Dirt Turtle's Garden Club (NGIBA Finalist) are both Gold Mom's Choice Award Winners.
A retired media studies professor at West Virginia State University, Boyd also taught around the world including in Tanzania as a three-time Fulbright scholar. He recently retired as Artist in Residence at WV State University's Economic Development Center.
Tavey's First Hunt by Daniel Boyd, illustrated by Hector Mexia, is available at your favorite local or online bookstore. ISBN 9781951556983, 5.5 x8.5, pb, 32 pages, Retail $12.95.
