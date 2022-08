Derby Barracks/ Two Motor Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22A5003542

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Anthony Rice

STATION: VSP DERBY

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 08/12/2022 @ 1706 hours

STREET: Crawford Rd/ VT Route 191

TOWN: Derby

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Jason Benn

AGE: 33

SEAT BELT: Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2016

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Town & Country van

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front panels & Bumper, headlights, hood, windshield, under-carriage

INJURIES: None

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Jillian Bryant

AGE: 21

SEAT BELT: Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Morgan, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2015

VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan

VEHICLE MODEL: Juke

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Passenger front panel & bumper, passenger front door, under-carriage

INJURIES: None

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 08/12/2022 at approximately 1706 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a two vehicle crash at the intersection of VT Route 191 & Crawford Rd in the Town of Derby, VT. Investigation revealed vehicle #1 operated by Jason Benn, 33 of Newport, was traveling west on Crawford Rd when he pulled out and crashed into the side of vehicle #2 operated by Jillian Bryant, 21 of Morgan, who was traveling north on VT Route 191 in Derby, VT. Benn and Bryant sustained no injuries and Ray’s Auto Towing was dispatched to the scene to assist.