St. Johnsbury Barracks / Motor Vehicle Fire
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22A4006205
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Elisabeth Plympton
STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 08/13/22 @ approximately 1650 hours
STREET: Interstate 93, South
TOWN: Waterford
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 10.8
WEATHER: Sunny
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Garett Willis
AGE: 28
SEAT BELT? Unk
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Littleton NH
VEHICLE YEAR: 2019
VEHICLE MAKE: Dodge
VEHICLE MODEL: RAM
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Severe burns
HOSPITAL: NVRH
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
At the above date and time, VSP received several 911 calls of a passenger truck on fire on Interstate 93 southbound mile marker 10.8.
VSP was first to the scene and immediately shut down I93 at approximately 1655 hours. Calex Ambulance arrived and transported Willis for severe burns. Waterford Fire arrived and extinguished the truck fire. Time of roadway clearance was approximately 1829 hours. Willis' injuries are not life threatening and he is in stable condition.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.