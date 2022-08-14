Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / Motor Vehicle Fire

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE


NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH


CASE#: 22A4006205                   

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Elisabeth Plympton

STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury                

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111


DATE/TIME: 08/13/22 @ approximately 1650 hours

STREET: Interstate 93, South

TOWN: Waterford

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 10.8

WEATHER: Sunny

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry


VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Garett Willis

AGE: 28      

SEAT BELT? Unk

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Littleton NH


VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: Dodge

VEHICLE MODEL: RAM

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Severe burns

HOSPITAL: NVRH




SUMMARY OF CRASH:


At the above date and time, VSP received several 911 calls of a passenger truck on fire on Interstate 93 southbound mile marker 10.8.


VSP was first to the scene and immediately shut down I93 at approximately 1655 hours. Calex Ambulance arrived and transported Willis for severe burns. Waterford Fire arrived and extinguished the truck fire. Time of roadway clearance was approximately 1829 hours. Willis' injuries are not life threatening and he is in stable condition.

 


The cause of the fire is still under investigation.






