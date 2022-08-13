Fish kill reported in Morell

CANADA, August 13 - Yesterday (August 12), Conservation Officers and staff from the Department of Environment, Energy and Climate Action responded to a report of dead brook trout in the Morell River.

The impacted site is localized to the East Branch of the Morell River. Samples were collected and delivered to Environment Canada for laboratory analysis. The Department of Fisheries and Oceans has been asked to close this section of the river to angling.

Provincial officials have returned to the site today to gather further samples including an evaluation of water quality. To date, a total of 104 brook trout, 12 red bellied dace, two sticklebacks and one mummichog have been collected.

This event remains under investigation.

Media contact:

Jill Edwards

Department of Environment, Energy and Climate Action

jedwards@gov.pe.ca