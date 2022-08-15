Live@5 Features Veterans in New Professions
Live@5 sits down with veterans finding success in post-military lives in leadership roles across a broad spectrum of corporations and government agencies.
I was honored to serve as a US Marine. Now I'm honored to be serving my clients' investment needs in Ventura County after receiving my degree from California Lutheran University and my Pepperdine MBA”WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We’ve all heard the stories of veterans struggling to find successful lives and careers after serving our country. In this episode Live@5 sits down with local veterans who have found success in post-military lives, working in leadership roles across a broad spectrum of corporations, industries and government agencies. Join us on livestream FREE on LinkedIn, YouTube and Facebook. Register here https://liveat5leaders.eventbrite.com
US Navy Admiral Don Plummer is a US Navy “SEAL Admiral” currently in the Navy Reserves and Chief of Staff at Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: ARQT) in Westlake Village. Don’s military experience has included multiple reserve command tours, four war-time deployments, and he currently serves as the Deputy Commander, Naval Special Warfare Command. Don holds a BA Degree in International Relations from the University of Pennsylvania and an MBA from the Naval Postgraduate School.
US Navy Captain (ret) and Top Gun pilot Brick Conners was Commander at US Naval Base Ventura County. He’s a graduate of both the US Naval Academy where he played lacrosse, and the US Naval War College. After leaving the Navy, Brick earned his MBA at California Lutheran University School of Management and went on to leadership roles at several Southern California companies. He’s currently City Manager at the City of Port Hueneme in Ventura County, and a published author with his book “Fighter Pilot Parent: Leading Your Kids with Lessons from the Cockpit”
Rebecca “Beckie” Cramer is a former US Navy Intelligence Officer and current board president of the Pleasant Valley School District in Camarillo. She is a strategic communications consultant to government agencies and non-profit organizations. Beckie holds an MA in strategic communications from American University and a BA in Political Science from the University of New Mexico. She is an active volunteer with the Navy League, Scouting BSA, and serves on the board of directors of RaisingHOPE, Inc.
Eric Arbuckle is a veteran of both the Marines and the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department. The former Camarillo High football player served four years of active-duty service as an Infantryman in the US Marine Corps with two combat deployments to Helmand Province, Afghanistan. His unit earned the Presidential Unit Citation. He was honorably discharged as Sergeant in 2011. Eric then returned to Ventura County to graduate from Cal Lu and earn his MBA at Pepperdine University. He served as a Deputy Sheriff for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and is now a financial advisor at Edward Jones in Ventura County.
Daniel Bednar is Chief Strategy Officer at CBC Credit Union which serves US Navy active duty and veterans in our region. Daniel was recruited to play football at the US Naval Academy from Rio Mesa High School in Oxnard. After graduating from the Academy as an officer Daniel served in various roles in the US Navy, earned his MBA at the University of North Carolina (UNC) and is currently enrolled at the Wharton Executive Education Program.. He also teaches at California Lutheran University School of Management.
The Ventura County Fair has returned to the beach in Ventura. Fiesta has run again in Santa Barbara. Now what’s next as the “Summer of Fun” much like pre-Covid times is winding down? We’ll talk with Monica White at Food Share about the Fed Up program coming from FoodShare, the Summerfest with Natalia Staneva from New West Symphony and Daniel Meisel re the Walk Against Hate coming from the Anti-Defamation League.
During these “fun times” what can people do to keep safe, stay cool and respond in emergencies? We’ll interview Dr. Daniel “Danny” Firer, MD, an emergency room physician at Ventura County Medical Center (VCMC). Danny also provides emergency medical services to the US Forest Service and others through his company – Cross Country Medics. We’ll hear Dr. Danny’s 10 Commandments on staying safe this summer.
