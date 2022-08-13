Williston Barracks/Assault on LEO, Disorderly Conduct, Hindering Arrest
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
cASE#:22A1005164
TROOPER: Cote
STATION: VSP-Williston
CONTACT#:802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 08/12/22 2234 hours
LOCATION: Cambridge, VT
VIOLATION: Assault on Law Enforcement, Disorderly Conduct, Hindering Arrest
ACCUSED: Erik Lavery
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Essex Junction, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Vermont State Police were notified of a male who was out of control at an apartment complex in Cambridge. The female caller advised the male was intoxicated and was trying to break into her apartment. When the first trooper arrived on scene he was physically confronted by the male and a struggle ensued. The trooper deployed his taser and subsequently was able to safely take the male into custody. The male was identified as Erik Lavery of Essex Junction. After being evaluated by Fairfax rescue, Lavery was transported to the Williston State Police Barracks for processing. Lavery was issued a citation into Lamoille County Superior Court to answer to the charges of Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer, Disorderly Conduct and Hindering an Arrest. Lavery was detoxed at the Northwestern Correctional Facility and issued conditions of release.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 08/17/22 1230 hours
COURT: Lamoille County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED LOCATION: Detoxed at Northwestern Correctional Facility
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: NA
SGT Todd Stackhouse
Patrol Commander
Troop A- Williston
2777 St George Rd
Williston, VT 05495
(802) 878-7111