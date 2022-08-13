Submit Release
Williston Barracks/Assault on LEO, Disorderly Conduct, Hindering Arrest

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

cASE#:22A1005164

TROOPER: Cote

STATION: VSP-Williston          

CONTACT#:802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 08/12/22 2234 hours

LOCATION: Cambridge, VT

VIOLATION: Assault on Law Enforcement, Disorderly Conduct, Hindering Arrest

 

ACCUSED: Erik Lavery

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Essex Junction, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Vermont State Police were notified of a male who was out of control at an apartment complex in Cambridge. The female caller advised the male was intoxicated and was trying to break into her apartment. When the first trooper arrived on scene he was physically confronted by the male and a struggle ensued. The trooper deployed his taser and subsequently was able to safely take the male into custody. The male was identified as Erik Lavery of Essex Junction. After being evaluated by Fairfax rescue, Lavery was transported to the Williston State Police Barracks for processing. Lavery was issued a citation into Lamoille County Superior Court to answer to the charges of Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer, Disorderly Conduct and Hindering an Arrest. Lavery was detoxed at the Northwestern Correctional Facility and issued conditions of release.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 08/17/22 1230 hours

COURT: Lamoille County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: Detoxed at Northwestern Correctional Facility

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: NA

 

 

SGT Todd Stackhouse

Patrol Commander

Troop A- Williston

2777 St George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

(802) 878-7111

 

