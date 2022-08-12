Commissioning of a new building of the Center of Justice in the city of Guliston

TAJIKISTAN, August 12 - On August 12, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, commissioned a new building of the Center of Justice in the city of Guliston, Sughd Province.

The new building of the Center of Justice in the city of Guliston was constructed with the support of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and funding from the Ministry of Justice and its structures. Construction work at this facility was carried out by "Chashma" LLC of the city of Panjakent at a high quality level.

The facility consists of two floors and a basement, on the first floor there is a "single window", a library with a collection of books by famous Tajik writers and sphere manuals, offices of employees and specialists of the registry office of the city of Guliston, on the second floor there are notaries' offices and a reading room.

In the course of getting familiar with the opportunities created for activities and service to citizens, the Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, highly appreciated the quality of the work done and stressed that employees and specialists of the justice authorities should contribute to the effective implementation of state strategies and programs, timely and high-quality services to the population, improving the legal education of citizens and promoting family etiquette.