Opening of the pre-school educational institution "Shukufai Istiklol" in the city of Khujand

TAJIKISTAN, August 12 - On August 12, as part of his working trip to the Sughd Province, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, commissioned preschool educational institution No. 18 in Khujand titled "Shukufai Istiklol" ("Flower of Independence").

The new building of the institution was built at the expense of the Executive body of state power of Khujand and by order of the main construction department of Khujand by the builders of "Tavfik" LLC with a modern design and high quality.

Construction work started in December 2021 and completed within 8 months. During the construction of the building, high-quality domestic materials were used.

The pre-school educational institution "Shukufai Istiklol" consists of a basement and 3 floors, designed to educate 250 children. In this modern educational institution, 13 educators in 10 groups are engaged in education and training.

In addition to educational classes, the institution also has a dining room, sports and music halls, a medical office and other auxiliary facilities. In the yard of the institution, a swimming pool with a fountain, terraces for entertainment and playgrounds were built. The walls in the courtyard of the institution are decorated with images of the heroes of Tajik folk tales. Modern lighting and bright flowers give the building a special beauty.

During the visit to this preschool educational institution, the Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, instructed the leadership and educators to carry out education and training at a high level, to make a valuable contribution to educating the younger generation in the spirit of patriotism and self-awareness so that in the future their pupils would serve in the name of the development of our dear Tajikistan.