Start of activity of "Modern Orthopedics and Technology" LLC in the city of Khujand

TAJIKISTAN, August 12 - On August 12, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, during his working trip to Sughd Province in Khujand, launched the activities of the "Modern Orthopedics and Technology" Limited Liability Company.

It should be emphasized that "Modern Orthopedics and Technology" LLC is the first specialized trauma rehabilitation center in our country, equipped with modern diagnostic and treatment equipment.

The building of the Center consists of 3 floors, on the ground floor there is a reception desk, a diagnostic room, a polyclinic, a digital X-ray dental department, 14 offices for employees.

The second floor consists of 16 rooms - resuscitation, procedural, rehabilitation, doctors, cosmetologists, traumatologists, as well as 8 wards for hospitalization of patients.

Each room is designed for two persons and is equipped with a functional bed, TV, refrigerator and the necessary hygiene amenities.

On the third floor there are two operating rooms, sanitary rooms, dressing rooms, a doctor's office, a trauma room, a children's ward, 7 wards for patients, they provide all the necessary conditions for the stay of patients. Patients undergoing treatment at this Center are provided with four meals a day.

In the course of familiarization with the activities of the Center, the Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, was informed that medical equipment was purchased in South Korea, the Russian Federation and the People's Republic of China in the amount of 1 million 150 thousand somoni.

The Center uses arthroscopic devices, digital X-ray, electron-optical equipment, ultrasound, densitometry, a heart monitor, disinfectants, an operating table, and an "Armed" functional bed.

Another area of activity of the Center is training, graduates of medical universities can improve their skills and undergo an internship and clinical residency.

It should be noted that due to the commissioning of this Center, 30 medical specialists and other citizens of various professions are provided with permanent jobs and good wages.