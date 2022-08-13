Submit Release
Kodiak Resident to Serve Five Years for Sexual Abuse of a Minor

August 12, 2022

(Kodiak, AK)—On Aug. 5, Kodiak resident Kevin Hochmuth was ordered to serve five years in prison for engaging in sex with a 15-year-old child when in his 20s in May and July of 2021.

Hochmuth, 22, pled guilty to one count of sexual abuse of a minor in the second degree. He also pled guilty to escape in the second degree. He had removed his ankle monitor while on house arrest. For the two crimes, Superior Court Judge Stephen B. Wallace gave a composite sentence of 12 years with seven years suspended, with five years to serve. He imposed ten years of probation for the sexual abuse and five years of probation for the escape conviction.

Judge Wallace admonished the defendant for knowing what he was doing was wrong, admitting that he knew her age would get them in trouble, and choosing to continue to engage in the relationship with her. He explained that this is why the law protects minors who are too young and undeveloped to make these types of decisions. A minor child, such as the one in this this case, does not fully understand the consequences of these types of relationships at 15 years old, he said. The court discussed Alaska’s infamy in having the highest incidents of sexual assault and sexual abuse along with domestic violence in America per capita.

Department Media Contacts: Communications Director Patty Sullivan at patty.sullivan@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6368. Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6379.

