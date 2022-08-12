Two NATs in three days for key areas in the vicinity of Rua da Ribeira do Patane, starting tomorrow (13 August)

MACAU, August 12 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre announces that one additional imported positive case of COVID-19 was detected under management and control today (12 August); the case is a male, 64 years old, Macao resident, crew member of a Hong Kong-Macao cargo ship, and close contact of the confirmed crew member reported on 10 August. In order to further assess the risk of COVID-19 transmission in the local community, a Key Area NAT drive will be launched for individuals who live, work or frequent in the vicinity of the residing place of the 64-year-old positive case.

From 13 August to 15 August, individuals in the following key areas are required to undergo two nucleic acid tests within three days, each at least 24 hours apart. Those who have participated in other NAT drives on the same day need not repeat the test.

The targets of this NAT drive for key areas include:

In the vicinity of Rua da Ribeira do Patane

Avenida de Demétrio Cinatti, Travessa da Guelra, Rua da Ribeira do Patane, Travessa dos Calafates, Calçada do Galo, Calçada das Sortes, Rua da Palmeira, Travessa da Escama; People who have stayed at the above place(s) for more than half an hour on or after 8 August.

Infants and toddlers born after 1 July 2019, as well as the elderly and disabled persons who have difficulty in walking or who need care from others, are not exempted from this NAT drive.

According to the Centre, a text message will be sent to people living in the key area reminding them to book for the nucleic acid test. If they have not completed two NATs in three days as required, their health code will be changed to a yellow code on 16 August.

Several mobile NAT buses will be deployed to the above area to facilitate testing; members of the public can also choose to go to a nearby NAT station for sampling. Appointment can be made via https://eservice.ssm.gov.mo/allpeoplernatestbook.

Failure to declare the correct and up-to-date address in the Macao Health Code may result in the declarant being classified as an individual in the lockdown or precautionary zone, and thus assigned with a health code locked in red or yellow colour. To avoid this from happening, the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre urges citizens to review the information of “residential address” in their Macao Health Code as soon as possible. If the declared address is incorrect, or you are not sure whether the address registered with the Identification Services Bureau is up-to-date, please immediately fill in the address information again in the Macao Health Code.