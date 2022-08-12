August 12 - In Response to the Continued Spread of Election Disinformation, Secretary of State’s Office Continues Proactive Bipartisan Initiative to Reach Voters with Accurate Information

Denver, August 12, 2022 - Following the completion of the first statewide recount in decades, Coloradans across the state will continue to see reminders from Secretary of State Jena Griswold and former Republican Secretary of State Wayne Williams to be aware of election disinformation.

As part of the Secretary of State Office’s ongoing efforts to address election disinformation, this bipartisan outreach initiative will continue to remind voters to use trusted sources for accurate election information.

“Disinformation about Colorado’s elections continues to spread and was amplified during the course of the recount. Colorado has some of the most secure elections in the country, and it is vital that voters receive accurate information so they can be confident when going to cast a ballot in our state’s elections,” said Secretary Griswold. “I am glad to join former Secretary of State Wayne Williams with the bipartisan message that our elections are free, fair, and secure and that voters should use trusted sources for election information.”

The 2022 primary election was safe, secure and reflective of the will of the people. It was confirmed by both a bipartisan risk limiting audit and the statewide recount of the Republican Primary for Secretary of State and Senate District 9 on August 4, 2022. Misinformation about elections continues to rise and it is essential that voters receive factual information.

The Federal Government continues to warn that, “as the U.S. 2022 mid-term elections approach, malign foreign actors could bolster their messaging to sow discord and influence U.S. audiences in keeping with practices during previous election cycles.” Bad actors may try to undermine confidence in election results by spreading disinformation on fake websites, altering existing legitimate websites, sending fraudulent emails, releasing articles in fake online journals, disseminating false narratives through social media accounts and more.

Academic studies and U.S. allies’ experiences indicate that mitigating disinformation requires ensuring citizens are aware of the threat, think critically about the information they see on online and on social media, and know where to find reliable information.

For more information on how to defeat disinformation and how Colorado secures elections please visit www.GoVoteColorado.gov