RGV Agents Spoil Three Human Smuggling Events

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol Agents interdicted four migrant smuggling events and over $24K of marijuana.

On August 11, a Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations helicopter observed a white Ford Escape load-up several people in a well-known smuggling area in Mission, Texas. Moments later, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers encountered the vehicle and attempted to initiate a vehicle stop. The driver failed to yield and led troopers on a vehicle pursuit. The vehicle came to a stop just south of Interstate Highway 2 where the driver and several occupants fled. With the assistance of the AMO helicopter, agents were able to apprehend nine migrants all determined to be illegally present in the U.S. The driver, a U.S. citizen, was also arrested and turned over to Texas DPS.

On August 12, Harlingen Border Patrol Station Agents were involved in a vehicle pursuit near Bluetown, Texas where six noncitizens were apprehended after they fled in a Lincoln Navigator. The driver was not located.

On August 10, Falfurrias Border Patrol Station Agents observed a Ford Escape load up several subjects north of the Falfurrias Checkpoint. Moments later, Brooks County Sheriff’s Office officers encountered the vehicle and attempted to initiate a vehicle stop. The driver failed to yield and sped away. The vehicle veered off the road through a property fence and the subjects bailed out. A search of the area, lead to the apprehension of four migrants, all determined to be illegally present in the U.S. Agents. BP Agents also arrested two U.S citizens, who were turned over to BCSO to face state charges.

Additionally, RGV agents interdicted two narcotics smuggling attempts resulting in the seizure of nearly 300 pounds of marijuana valued at over $24,000.

All subjects were processed accordingly.

