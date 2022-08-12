RGV Agents Arrest Dangerous Migrants

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents arrested four convicted sex offenders and 16 gang members. On August 5, Falfurrias Border Patrol Station Agents apprehended Oscar Emilio Samayoa-Estrada, a Guatemalan national, in their area of operation. Samayoa was arrested in Redwood City, California and charged with lewd/lascivious acts with a child under 14-years-old by force and sentenced to 22 years’ incarceration.

That same day, McAllen Border Patrol Station Agents conducted record checks on Kevin Benitez, a Salvadoran national, who was apprehended with a group of six migrants in Hidalgo, Texas. Criminal history revealed he is a sex offender convicted for indecent exposure with a child in Houston in 2016. The subject was sentenced to 10 years’ probation.

On August 6, MCS agents apprehended a group of three subjects near the Rio Grande in Hidalgo. Record checks on a Mexican national revealed he was convicted of rape and sentenced to one year incarceration in Portland, Oregon. He was subsequently removed from the U.S..

That evening, Fort Brown Border Patrol Station agents working in Brownsville, Texas, arrested four adult migrants who illegally entered the United States. Criminal records checks revealed a 32-year-old Mexican national, Rogelio Perez-Mejia, was previously removed from the U.S. Perez-Mejia was arrested for cruelty towards a child and transmission of child pornography (3rd Degree Felony) in 2013 by the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office in Florida. He was subsequently found guilty and sentenced to one year confinement. .

This morning, FTB agents arrested Jose Valencia-Dominquez, a Mexican national illegally present in the United States. At the station, the subject’s criminal history revealed an arrest for sexual assault of a child less than 11-year-old by the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office in South Carolina. The individual was subsequently found guilty and sentenced to 15 years’ confinement..

Additionally, RGV agents apprehended 22 gang members associated to the Cartel Del Golfo, 18th Street, Mara Salvatrucha, Paisas, and 18 Revolucionarios gangs. All subjects were processed accordingly..

