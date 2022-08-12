Submit Release
News Search

There were 791 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,233 in the last 365 days.

Paving operations to cause road closure on WYO 71

RAWLINS, Wyo. – Maintenance crews with the Wyoming Department of Transportation are scheduled to pave part of Wyoming Highway 71/Sage Creek Road starting Wednesday, August 17th, weather permitting.

This is a continuation of a seasonal paving project started earlier this summer in Carbon County. Crews will first focus at the beginning of WYO71/Sage Creek Rd, near the junction at Wyoming Highway 78/ South Higley Blvd., ending at mile marker 1.

WYO71/Sage Creek Rd. will be closed for the duration of the paving operation. The closure is expected to last a few days, weather and supply permitting. Detours will be in place during the closure.

Motorists should stay alert for detours, workers in the area, and obey all posted signs and other traffic control devices. Remember to avoid distractions like cell phones in any work zone.

All WYDOT project scheduling is subject to change, including due to inclement weather and material or equipment availability. 

You just read:

Paving operations to cause road closure on WYO 71

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.