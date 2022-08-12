Paving operations to cause road closure on WYO 71

RAWLINS, Wyo. – Maintenance crews with the Wyoming Department of Transportation are scheduled to pave part of Wyoming Highway 71/Sage Creek Road starting Wednesday, August 17th, weather permitting.

This is a continuation of a seasonal paving project started earlier this summer in Carbon County. Crews will first focus at the beginning of WYO71/Sage Creek Rd, near the junction at Wyoming Highway 78/ South Higley Blvd., ending at mile marker 1.

WYO71/Sage Creek Rd. will be closed for the duration of the paving operation. The closure is expected to last a few days, weather and supply permitting. Detours will be in place during the closure.

Motorists should stay alert for detours, workers in the area, and obey all posted signs and other traffic control devices. Remember to avoid distractions like cell phones in any work zone.

All WYDOT project scheduling is subject to change, including due to inclement weather and material or equipment availability.