Jerry’s Tree Service Wins Best in SWLA 2022 Award for Best Tree Service 

Without our loyal customers, this honor would not be possible. We’re so proud to help our customers with their arborist needs.”LAKE CHARLES, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jerry’s Tree Service was officially named by the American Press as Best of SWLA in the Home and Garden: Tree Service division. Both nominees and winners are selected for each division based on the numbers received by the public. The public was able to vote for their favorite business throughout the month of July in an effort to show support for the businesses they believe to be the best in their field across Southwest Louisiana.
— Jerry DeBarge - Owner
Specializing in tree removal, pruning, stump grinding, and more, Jerry’s Tree Service has provided stellar services to home and businesses across SWLA for more than thirty years. Hard work, dedication, and most importantly loyal clients all contributed to receiving such a rewarding recognition.
Ethan DeBarge states, “At Jerry’s Tree Service, we think of our customers as our family, and we do whatever we can to provide them with the best services possible. With this comes trust, and building that trust with our customers with actions is what I was taught to do. My dad, Jerry, taught me that and has run the business successfully with this philosophy.” Jerry DeBarge, owner and father to Ethan, wanted to add “without our loyal customers, this honor would not be possible. We’re so proud to help our customers with their arborist needs.”
Jerry’s Tree Service, located in Lake Charles, Louisiana, is a locally owned and operated family business with over 30 years of experience. They work hard to ensure the absolute best results no matter what kind of tree issue is being resolved. The company has the team, equipment, motivation, and know-how to provide their customers with the most hassle-free and fair experience possible to address their tree pruning, removal, stabilizing, and stump grinding needs.
