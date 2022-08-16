Oklahoma City Rehabilitation Hospital Names Dr. Nathaniel Harris as Medical Director

Dr. Harris

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- Oklahoma City Rehabilitation Hospital names Dr. Nathaniel Harris as their new Medical Director for the inpatient rehabilitation hospital opening next month. Dr. Harris will collaborate with and lead the medical staff and therapy teams to provide quality patient care and rehabilitation to the patients needing these services in the Oklahoma City and surrounding Oklahoma City communities.

"I look forward to collaborating with the leadership and clinical teams at our brand new hospital to deliver high quality rehab services to patients who have suffered a debilitating illness or injury,” said Dr. Harris.

Dr. Nathanial Harris has served as a rehabilitation consultant for the past 2 years and prior to that served as the Assistant Professor for the Physical Medical and Rehabilitation Division at the University of Cincinnati. Dr. Harris received his Bachelor of Science in Biology from the University of Kentucky, cum laude. He received his medical degree from the University of Kentucky College of Medicine. Dr. Harris subsequently completed an Internal Medicine internship and Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation residency at Metrohealth Medical Center and Case Western Reserve University.

He is board-certified in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation by the American Board of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation and is certified in Advanced Cardiac Life Support. Dr. Harris is a Fellow of the American Academy of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (FAAPMR).

About Oklahoma City Rehabilitation Hospital

OKC Rehab Hospital is a 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital opening in September 2022 at 10240 Broadway Extension, Oklahoma City, OK. The new 40-bed rehab hospital will increase employment opportunities with approximately 125 positions. This motivated team will provide comprehensive rehab for people who have suffered a debilitating disease or illness, such as a stroke, brain injury, major multi-trauma, and other complex neurological and orthopedic diseases or injuries, and return them to an optimal fulfilling life.



About NKD Hospitals

NKD Rehab, LLC, a partnership between Kennor Holdings, Cross Development, and Nobis Rehabilitation Partners, develops and manages new inpatient rehabilitation hospitals in select US markets. Cross Development is a leading developer for single-tenant commercial and multifamily properties. Cross Development uses a client-focused approach, continually providing consistent, transparent, and exceptional services. Cross delivers outstanding real estate guidance for their clients, carrying projects from concept to solution flawlessly.



About Nobis Rehabilitation Partners

Nobis Rehab Partners brings together hospitals, developers, and investment partners to develop, operate, and manage inpatient rehabilitation facilities. Nobis Rehab Partners currently operates eight hospitals with 4 opening throughout the rest of 2022 and nine more under construction. The patients at Nobis-managed hospitals will receive the best care from the finest caregivers in the most uniquely designed and efficient hospital. For more information, visit nobisrehabpartners.com