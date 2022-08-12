Maine DOE Update – August 12, 2022

From the Maine Department of Education

As the housing crisis felt across Maine has driven some of Maine’s newest multilingual residents out of urban areas and into rural parts of our State, the Maine Department of Education (DOE) and Maine’s adult education multilingual learning programs are right there to provide the support they need. | More

The 2023 Gifted and Talented (GT) program update form is now live on the Multitiered Systems of Development – Gifted and Talented (MTSS-GT) website. Rather than a full application, we will be collecting district GT program information through a short survey. This survey allows the Maine Department of Education (DOE) an opportunity to take a “pulse check” of GT programming happening around the state. The survey is titled, “Gifted and Talented District Update Survey 2023” and is located under the MTSS banner. | More

The National Science Foundation (NSF) is currently accepting nominations and applications for the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST). PAEMST is the highest recognition that a Kindergarten through 12th grade science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and/or computer science educator may receive for outstanding teaching in the United States. Since 1983, more than 5,100 teachers have been recognized for their contributions to mathematics and science education. Up to 108 awardees may be recognized each year. Maine is proud to have honored over 80 exceptional educators for their contributions! | More

