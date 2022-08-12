Operation Lone Star Spotlights National Border Crisis In Busing Mission
TEXAS, August 12 - August 12, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release
Governor Greg Abbott, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), and the Texas National Guard are continuing to work together to secure the border, stop the smuggling of drugs, weapons, and people into Texas, and prevent, detect, and interdict transnational criminal behavior between ports of entry.
Since the launch of Operation Lone Star, the multi-agency effort has led to more than 292,700 migrant apprehensions and more than 18,400 criminal arrests, with more than 15,700 felony charges reported. In the fight against fentanyl, DPS has seized over 326 million lethal doses during this border mission.
Texas has also transported over 6,800 migrants to our nation's capital since April and over 360 migrants to New York City since last Friday. The busing mission is providing much-needed relief to our overwhelmed border communities.
Operation Lone Star continues to fill the dangerous gaps left by the Biden Administration's refusal to secure the border. Every individual who is apprehended or arrested and every ounce of drugs seized would have otherwise made their way into communities across Texas and the nation due to President Biden's open border policies.
RECENT HIGHLIGHTS FROM OPERATION LONE STAR:
WATCH: Governor Abbott Says Busing Mission Won’t Stop Until Biden Secures Border
Governor Abbott joined Fox News’ The Faulkner Focus to discuss New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ hypocritical response to the arrival of Texas busing migrants to the sanctuary city. The Governor explained how Texans are increasingly fed up with President Biden’s open border policies, causing chaos along the border and allowing a flood of migrants and deadly drugs into communities across the state.
“Go ahead, Mayor, make my day,” Governor Abbott said. “New York is a sanctuary city. Mayor Adams said they welcome in illegal immigrants, but now that they have to deal with the reality of it they’re suddenly flummoxed and cannot handle it.”
GOVERNOR ABBOTT: NYC, D.C. Mayors Now See Our Border Crisis Is Real
In an op-ed for Fox News, Governor Abbott describes how President Biden’s reckless disregard for the nation’s immigration laws has suddenly caught the attention of the East Coast mayors of New York City and Washington, D.C. The concerns of the Democrat mayors are similar to their South Texas counterparts, who are on the frontlines and truly overwhelmed by the magnitude of the border crisis.
“As Mayors Adams and Bowser recently acknowledged, the border crisis demands immediate and decisive federal action,” Governor Abbott writes. “I ask that they call on President Biden to stop dismissing the crisis and honor his duty of preserving America’s national security.”
WATCH: Governor Abbott Discusses Necessity Of Busing Migrants To NYC, D.C.
Governor Abbott discussed Texas' busing strategy with Midland’s KMID and explained how the effort will continue as long as President Biden ignores the ongoing crisis along Texas’ southern border. With border communities overrun with increasing numbers of migrants, Texas will continue stepping up to provide relief for our local partners.
“The reason why we’re sending the migrants is very simple. Local communities were overwhelmed with the thousands upon thousands of illegal immigrants who have been dumped off in the communities by Border Patrol,” Governor Abbott said. “The people who are coming across the border just continues to increase.”
Texas National Guard Combine Land, Maritime Assets To Quickly Interdict Illegal Immigrants
In an ongoing effort to curb the rising crime rate along the Texas-Mexico border, Texas National Guard soldiers have begun combining land and maritime assets and tactics to quickly interdict illegal immigrants and transnational criminals. For the past several months, a variety of Operation Lone Star boats have patrolled the boundary water.
“We had a big dip in activity because the Tactical Response Unit (TRU) was patrolling the river,” Staff Sgt. Orlando Gonzalez said. “The boats were pushing traffic back to the Mexico side or to different sectors, and as soon as they left, our traffic picked up immediately.”
The first night without the presence of TRU teams on the water, Alpha Company, 3-141 Battalion, which patrols the river alongside the TRU, apprehended more than 200 illegal immigrants, who were handed over to U.S. Border Patrol. Alpha Company apprehended eight more illegal immigrants that same night crossing the river in the absence of the boats. One of the men detained was a scout for a complex network of criminals who smuggle illegal immigrants and illicit controlled substances into the country.
WATCH: DPS Troopers Engage In High-Speed Pursuit Of Human Smuggler In Webb County
DPS troopers were led on a high-speed pursuit of an SUV transporting six illegal immigrants in Webb County. During the pursuit, the illegal immigrants bailed out while the vehicle continued traveling south. DPS used spike strips to stop the vehicle, and afterward the driver collided with a pickup truck. The driver, who was unharmed, was apprehended and charged with human smuggling, evading with a vehicle, and reckless driving. The six illegal immigrants were referred to U.S. Border Patrol.
WATCH: Texas National Guard Soldiers Recount Marijuana Smuggling Attempt At Border
Texas National Guard soldiers describe how one recent Saturday night was especially busy with multiple attempts to illegally cross the Texas-Mexico border and smuggle drugs into the U.S. The team apprehended roughly a dozen illegal immigrants before being called to prevent more attempted crossings, one of which was a marijuana smuggling attempt.
“I feel good about it because it keeps these drugs off the street,” one soldier said.
DPS Agents Discover Laredo House Hiding More Than A Dozen Illegal Immigrants
DPS troopers attempted to stop an SUV for a traffic violation but were led on a pursuit that ended when the driver fled the vehicle on foot. The driver was apprehended by a Highway Patrol trooper and DPS Special Agent. During the pursuit, about a dozen individuals bailed out of the vehicle.
In an interview with Criminal Investigation Division agents, the driver said he had agreed to transport them north of Laredo in exchange for money. He also provided the location of a home where additional illegal immigrants were housed. Eleven males and three females were found there.