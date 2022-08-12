Operation Lone Star Spotlights National Border Crisis In Busing Mission

TEXAS, August 12 - August 12, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), and the Texas National Guard are continuing to work together to secure the border, stop the smuggling of drugs, weapons, and people into Texas, and prevent, detect, and interdict transnational criminal behavior between ports of entry.

Since the launch of Operation Lone Star, the multi-agency effort has led to more than 292,700 migrant apprehensions and more than 18,400 criminal arrests, with more than 15,700 felony charges reported. In the fight against fentanyl, DPS has seized over 326 million lethal doses during this border mission.

Texas has also transported over 6,800 migrants to our nation's capital since April and over 360 migrants to New York City since last Friday. The busing mission is providing much-needed relief to our overwhelmed border communities.

Operation Lone Star continues to fill the dangerous gaps left by the Biden Administration's refusal to secure the border. Every individual who is apprehended or arrested and every ounce of drugs seized would have otherwise made their way into communities across Texas and the nation due to President Biden's open border policies.

RECENT HIGHLIGHTS FROM OPERATION LONE STAR:

WATCH: Governor Abbott Says Busing Mission Won’t Stop Until Biden Secures Border

Governor Abbott joined Fox News’ The Faulkner Focus to discuss New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ hypocritical response to the arrival of Texas busing migrants to the sanctuary city. The Governor explained how Texans are increasingly fed up with President Biden’s open border policies, causing chaos along the border and allowing a flood of migrants and deadly drugs into communities across the state.

“Go ahead, Mayor, make my day,” Governor Abbott said. “New York is a sanctuary city. Mayor Adams said they welcome in illegal immigrants, but now that they have to deal with the reality of it they’re suddenly flummoxed and cannot handle it.”

GOVERNOR ABBOTT: NYC, D.C. Mayors Now See Our Border Crisis Is Real