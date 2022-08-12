Plastic Wrap Market To Observe Highest Growth of USD 14622.73 million and Growing at a CAGR of 3.80 % by 2029

Global Plastic Wrap Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type, By Application, and Regional Forecast, 2022-2029

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Plastic Wrap Market report makes you knowledgeable about the Plastic Wrap Market industry and competitive landscape which supports you with enhanced decision making, better manage marketing of goods and decide market goals for better profitability. All the statistical data and information involved in this report is characterized properly by using several charts, graphs or tables. The report provides strategically analyzed market research analysis and observant business insights into the most relevant markets of our clients. This Plastic Wrap Market research report helps clients recognize new opportunities and most important customers for their business growth and increased revenue.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the global plastic wrap market was valued at USD 10850.5 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 14622.73 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 3.80 % during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and technological advancements.

The study and analysis conducted in this industry report also helps to figure out types of consumers, their views about the product, their buying intentions and their ideas for advancement of a product. Meticulous efforts of experienced forecasters, well-versed analysts and knowledgeable researchers result into such premium Plastic Wrap Market research report. It is a professional and in depth market report that highlights the primary and secondary drivers, market share, possible sales volume, leading segments and geographical analysis. Furthermore, key players, major collaborations, merger & acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the Plastic Wrap Market report.

Plastic wrap is a type of packaging that people use to store and transport items. It's usually constructed of recycled, Kraft, or parchment paper, and it goes through a variety of mechanical and chemical processes to achieve the desired weight and colour. Multiwall paper sacks, flat paper, and handled bags are some of the most common types of plastic wrap on the market. In contrast to plastic wraps, these wraps are recyclable, sturdy, lightweight, and highly customizable to meet customers' individual needs.

Recent Development

• In June 2020, Amcor partnered with Espoma Organic to innovate more ecological packaging and introduce a new bio-based polymer package. The polyethylene (PE) film consists 25% bio-based material.

• In September 2020, Amcor merged with Nestle to introduce recyclable flexible retort pouches in market that will improve the ecological footprint of customer packaging by up to 60%, starting with wet cat food. The new pouch meets the circular economy packaging guidelines, which the CEFLEX Consortium recently published.

Market Scope and Global Plastic Wrap Market

Some of the major players operating in the plastic wrap market are:

PolyWrap India (India)

AVPack Plastic Manufacturers (South Africa)

Suzhou Yuxinhong Plastic Packaging Co., Ltd. (China)

Coveris (UK)

Shenzhen Chengxing Packing & Material Co.Ltd (China)

Four Star Plastics (US)

AMERICAN Mfg COMPANY (US)

The Clorox Company (US)

Polyvinyl Films, Inc (US)

ChicWrap (US)

ECPlaza Network Inc (China)

Shenzhen Bull New Material Technology Co., Ltd (China)

SHENZHEN XINTENG PACKAGING CO., LIMITED (China)

Reynolds Consumer Products (US)

XINJIANG RIVAL TECH CO.LTD (China)

Berry Global Inc (US)

Global Plastic Wrap Market Scope

The plastic wrap market is segmented on the basis of types, materials, feature, processing type, transparency, hardness, distribution channel and end-user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Type

• Stretch Films

• Shrink Films

• Metallized Films

• Twist Film

• Release Film

• Twist Rope

• Others

Material

• Polypropylene (PP)

• Polyethylene (PE)

• Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

• Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

• Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH)

• Ethylene-Vinyl Acetate (EVA)

• Nylon

• Others

Feature

• Moisture Proof

• Water Soluble

Processing Type

• Casting

• Multiple Extrusion

• Blow Molding

• Injection Molding

Transparency

• Transparent

• Translucent

• Opaque

Hardness

• Soft

• Rigid

Distribution Channel

• E-commerce

• Convenience Store

• Retail Stores

• Supermarket/Hypermarket

• Others

End-User

• Food and Beverages

• Pharmaceuticals

• Personal Care and Cosmetics

• Chemical

• Others

