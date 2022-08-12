Submit Release
TDOT Awards Contract for SR 339 Bridge Construction in Sevier County

Friday, August 12, 2022 | 01:35pm

TDOT Awards Contract for SR 339 Bridge Construction in Sevier County

KNOXVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) has awarded a contract to Charles Blalock & Sons, Inc. to replace the bridge on State Route 339 (Jones Cove Road) in Sevier County.  

Heavy rains in the area on Monday, July 25 caused the failure of a box bridge on State Route 339 (Jones Cove Road).  The roadway continues to be closed near Wilhite Road.

Charles Blalock & Sons, Inc. submitted the lowest bid at $997,178.04.

TDOT anticipates one lane of traffic to be open on State Route 339 (Jones Cove Road) by the middle of November, with both lanes open by the end of 2022. All construction activities are expected to be complete in early 2023.

TDOT Awards Contract for SR 339 Bridge Construction in Sevier County

