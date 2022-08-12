Submit Release
News Search

There were 799 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,198 in the last 365 days.

Seeking Information/ Shaftsbury Barracks

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B3002586

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jared Lacoste                             

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks                      

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: 8/12/22, at approximately 0145 hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: 7594 US Route 7, Pownal, VT 

VIOLATION: Burglary 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 8/12/22 at approximately 0145 hrs the Stewarts Shop in Pownal, Vt., was burglarized, and multiple items were stolen from the store. Details of the incident are still under investigation. Store surveillance cameras captured images of a vehicle that might be connected to this incident. Anyone with information about the burglary or who has the ability to identify the vehicle is asked to please contact Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury Barracks - Trooper Jared Lacoste at 802-442-5421. Tips also can be anonymously reported at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

 

You just read:

Seeking Information/ Shaftsbury Barracks

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.