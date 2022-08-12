Seeking Information/ Shaftsbury Barracks

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 22B3002586

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jared Lacoste

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 8/12/22, at approximately 0145 hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: 7594 US Route 7, Pownal, VT

VIOLATION: Burglary

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 8/12/22 at approximately 0145 hrs the Stewarts Shop in Pownal, Vt., was burglarized, and multiple items were stolen from the store. Details of the incident are still under investigation. Store surveillance cameras captured images of a vehicle that might be connected to this incident. Anyone with information about the burglary or who has the ability to identify the vehicle is asked to please contact Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury Barracks - Trooper Jared Lacoste at 802-442-5421. Tips also can be anonymously reported at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.