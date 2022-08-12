Friday, August 12

House poised to send Inflation Reduction Act to Biden for his signature

Today, the House returns to Washington for the expected passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, a sweeping package that aims to lower health-care costs, combat climate change, raise taxes on some large companies and reduce the deficit. The legislation would then go to President Biden for his signature, handing the president the latest in a summer string of legislative victories. Continue reading at The Washington Post. (Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post)

King County, Seattle form coalition to boost mental health facilities and workforce

King County has lost nearly a third of its residential mental health beds since 2018, and residents wait an average of 44 days for such treatment, county and city officials announced Thursday. The data points to the severely under-resourced state of the county’s behavioral health system. It was announced as part of the formation of a new coalition of King County and Seattle government leaders, state representatives and health care workers who plan to rebuild and add more resources to the region’s depleted mental health workforce. Continue reading at The Seattle Times. (Greg Gilbert / The Seattle Times)

A New Agency Seeks to Hold Washington’s Killer Cops Accountable

Charleena Lyles. John T. Williams. Manny Ellis. More than two years after thousands flooded streets across Washington to #SayTheirNames, police accountability advocates are finally seeing the state’s response to their demands for impartial investigations of cops who kill on the job. Last week, the skeleton crew of employees staffing Washington’s new Office of Independent Investigations (OII) finally moved into their offices. The agency, while off to a slower start than initially projected, represents a first-in-the-nation victory for survivors of police violence. Once the department hires its remaining key staff members and finalizes its operating protocols, it will stand as the only statewide agency in America that investigates cops when they use deadly force, rather than allowing local departments to investigate their own. Continue reading at The Stranger. (Tyler Gross)

Bellingham Herald

Here’s how Bellingham is getting millions more to fight climate change

Capital Press

La Nina getting stronger, expected to stay for fall

The Daily News

Seattle hospital to refuse some patients due to capacity

Everett Herald

Monroe to start building walking, biking path along U.S. 2

Commentary: Face check: No, IRS isn’t sending 87,00o agents to audit you

News Tribune

Tacoma faces revenue shortfall as council heads into budget season. How big is the hit?

Olympian

CDC lowers Thurston County’s COVID-19 risk level. Here’s what that means for you

Puget Sound Business Journal

Coalition launched to tackle King County’s behavioral health crisis

SDOT sets reopening date for West Seattle Bridge

Seattle Medium

Under New Leadership, Commission Is Looking To Bring About Significant Changes In Police Training

Seattle Times

Sound Transit 3: Progress in West Seattle, paralysis in Chinatown International District

Health insurer ordered to stop selling in WA

Some WA families will have to pay again for school meals. Here’s how much

WA schools, child care centers must continue to follow COVID protocols

Harborview Medical Center will temporarily stop accepting some patients due to capacity issues

King County, Seattle form coalition to boost mental health facilities and workforce (Macri)

West Seattle Bridge reopening date announced

Skagit Valley Herald

Volunteers collect data on the shore of Fidalgo Bay

Skagit County transfer station closes again

Washington Post

FBI searched Trump’s home to look for nuclear documents and other items, sources say

World ignored monkeypox threats, including signs of sexual transmission

Under fire, Homeland Security watchdog delays probe — with GOP help

House poised to send Inflation Reduction Act to Biden for his signature

The corporate minimum tax could hit these ultra-profitable companies

CDC loosens coronavirus guidance, signaling strategic shift

Yakima Herald-Republic

More seek shelter as homeless rate sees slight uptick in Yakima County, survey shows

State help activated for Canyon Road fire threatening Grandview homes, sewer plant

Yakama Nation leaders approve plans to build four more roundabouts on reservation

Yakima police see fewer domestic violence incidents a year into tracking data as new coalition’s efforts take hold

KING 5 TV (NBC)

King County, Seattle, state leaders launch coalition to plan behavioral healthcare network

Harborview will divert patients with non-urgent needs as overcrowding strains the system

If you’re exposed to COVID, FDA now recommends 3 at-home tests

Democrats hope to pass the Inflation Reduction Act Friday

Ruling clouds future of southeast Alaska king salmon fishery

KIRO 7 TV (CBS)

Harborview Medical Center over 130% capacity; no longer admitting non-emergency patients

Days Inn facility in Everett to be converted to limited-time housing for homeless

KOMO 4 TV (ABC)

Woman, 80, banned from Port Townsend YMCA pool after clash over trans woman in locker room

Harborview Medical Center at capacity, stops taking non-urgent patients

West Seattle Bridge finally gets reopening date for this September after 2 1/2 years

Man left mental health facility before hitting woman with 35 lb. rock, court docs allege

Man accused of trafficking 44,000 catalytic converters as Beaverton Police bust theft ring

KXLY (ABC)

Washington state employees no longer required to get COVID booster

Q13 TV (FOX)

‘Unprecedented:’ Harborview Medical Center says hospital is 30% over capacity with patients

The Stranger

A New Agency Seeks to Hold Washington’s Killer Cops Accountable

Transphobic Bullying Incident Prompts Port Townsend YMCA to Ban Member

Local Leaders Announce New Coalition to Address Behavioral Health Crisis