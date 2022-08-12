IUB Establishes Webster County Fairgrounds as Public Hearing Venue for Proposed Summit Carbon CO2 Pipeline

IUB continues to review Summit petition; hearing date not set

(Des Moines) – The Iowa Utilities Board (IUB) issued an order today establishing the Webster County Fairgrounds as the public hearing venue for the proposed carbon capture pipeline proceeding by Summit Carbon Solutions LLC (Summit Carbon) that is pending before the IUB in Docket No. HLP-2021-0001.

Today’s order determined there is substantial compliance with Iowa Code § 479B.6(2) when selecting to use the Webster County Fairgrounds as the hearing venue. The order states that the unknown timing, duration, and size of the hearing impacted its venue decision. The IUB relied upon Iowa case law to guide its determination as to whether the Webster County Fairgrounds would substantially comply with the requirements of Iowa Code.

The order simply states where the venue for the hearing will be. The IUB has not set the hearing date(s). IUB staff will continue to review Summit Carbon’s petition and petition exhibits for compliance with the IUB’s rules. The IUB may issue an order setting a scheduling conference to discuss a proposed procedural schedule; however, the procedural schedule, including establishing a public hearing date, would not be set until the IUB finds Summit Carbon’s Exhibit H, which is a filing request for eminent domain, if necessary, to be in final form.

On June 17, 2022, the IUB issued an order that identified Webster County as the county at the midpoint of Summit Carbon’s proposed hazardous liquid pipeline. In addition to selecting the midpoint, the IUB requested comments on the use of the Webster County Fairgrounds as a potential hearing venue. The IUB sought comments because the Webster County Fairgrounds is not located in the corporate limits of Fort Dodge, but approximately 4,000 feet outside of the corporate limits.

On January 28, 2022, Summit Carbon filed a petition for a hazardous liquid pipeline permit with the IUB to construct, operate, and maintain approximately 681 miles of 4- to 24-inch diameter pipeline for the transportation of liquefied carbon dioxide through Iowa. Documents regarding the proposed Summit Carbon pipeline are available for review in the IUB’s electronic filing system under Docket No. HLP-2021-0001.