Ohio Department of Education Announces Newly Designated STEM School Equivalent

Release date: 8/12/2022

Ohio’s STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) Committee recently designated Tree of Life Christian School (Polaris) in Lewis Center, Ohio as a STEM School Equivalent for five years starting in the 2022-2023 School Year. The school has exhibited the qualities of STEM education outlined by the Ohio Quality Model for STEM and STEAM Schools.

To be STEM or STEAM Designated, Ohio law requires that schools exhibit the following:

A working partnership with both public and private entities, including higher education entities and business organizations;

Evidence that the school submitting the proposal will offer a rigorous, diverse, integrated and project-based curriculum to students for college, the workforce and citizenship;

The list of all STEM- and STEAM-Designated schools and school equivalents is available on the Department’s STEM and STEAM School webpage.

The Ohio STEM Committee consists of the superintendent of public instruction, representatives from the departments of Higher Education and Development, and four appointed members of the public with expertise in business or STEM fields. More information about the STEM Committee is available here.