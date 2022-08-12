Gifted and Talented Program Update Form is Now Live

The 2023 Gifted and Talented (GT) program update form is now live on the Multitiered Systems of Development – Gifted and Talented (MTSS-GT) website. Rather than a full application, we will be collecting district GT program information through a short survey. This survey allows the Maine Department of Education (DOE) an opportunity to take a “pulse check” of GT programming happening around the state. The survey is titled, “Gifted and Talented District Update Survey 2023” and is located under the MTSS banner.

All Maine districts are asked to complete the survey regardless of whether they have current GT programming, waiver status, etc. The purpose of the survey is to collect current programming information of Gifted and Talented services and is not a full program application. The survey is currently live, and will be open through September 30th, 2022.

Got Questions?

If you have any questions about this year’s process, consider joining a MTSS-GT office hour! The MTSS-GT office hour happens every Tuesday from 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM throughout the summer. September office hours will be Tuesday’s from 3:30-4:30 PM each week. You can obtain the link for the office hours is here.