Farm Bureau Bank Names Scott Jenkins Commercial Banking Market Executive for the Western Virginia Region
EINPresswire.com/ -- Farm Bureau Bank announces the addition of Scott Jenkins as the Western Virginia Market Executive, expanding the bank’s Commercial Banking team. In his new role, Jenkins will strive to provide large- and middle-market businesses in the area with dedicated financial solutions and services to fuel their growth.
“We are very pleased to have Scott on our team,” says Will Hileman, Farm Bureau Bank President and CEO. “His experience and knowledge of the commercial banking industry makes him a great asset to our team, and will provide great opportunity to better serve members and reach other growing businesses throughout Western Virginia.”
With over 24 years in the financial industry, Jenkins has extensive experience in business banking, commercial banking and portfolio management, with a track record of developing strong portfolios and revenue growth. Prior to joining the Farm Bureau Bank team, he was Vice President- Senior Business Banking Officer for HomeTrust Bank in Roanoke, Virginia, and Vice President- Commercial and Business Banking Relationship Manager for Atlantic Union Bank in Roanoke, Virginia.
“My priority is to help our clients in the Western Virginia market achieve their business financial goals,” states Jenkins. “We are grateful for our relationships with Farm Bureau, their members, and the communities they serve, and I look forward to expanding on these relationships while doing all we can to help them achieve greater success.”
Jenkins is the board chair of the Boys & Girls Club of Southwest Virginia, which he has supported for 15 years, and has served on the boards for Junior Achievement and Roanoke Valley Youth Soccer. Scott earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Longwood College, Farmville, Virginia.
About Farm Bureau Bank
Since 1999, Farm Bureau Bank has offered commercial and retail banking solutions specifically tailored for Farm Bureaus and their members in 45 states across the U.S. For more information about Farm Bureau Bank, please visit www.farmbureau.bank.
Alexa Cursoli
