Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,391 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,343 in the last 365 days.

Farm Bureau Bank Names Scott Jenkins Commercial Banking Market Executive for the Western Virginia Region

Scott Jenkins, Western Virginia Market Executive, Farm Bureau Bank

VIRGINIA, USA, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Farm Bureau Bank announces the addition of Scott Jenkins as the Western Virginia Market Executive, expanding the bank’s Commercial Banking team. In his new role, Jenkins will strive to provide large- and middle-market businesses in the area with dedicated financial solutions and services to fuel their growth.

“We are very pleased to have Scott on our team,” says Will Hileman, Farm Bureau Bank President and CEO. “His experience and knowledge of the commercial banking industry makes him a great asset to our team, and will provide great opportunity to better serve members and reach other growing businesses throughout Western Virginia.”

With over 24 years in the financial industry, Jenkins has extensive experience in business banking, commercial banking and portfolio management, with a track record of developing strong portfolios and revenue growth. Prior to joining the Farm Bureau Bank team, he was Vice President- Senior Business Banking Officer for HomeTrust Bank in Roanoke, Virginia, and Vice President- Commercial and Business Banking Relationship Manager for Atlantic Union Bank in Roanoke, Virginia.

“My priority is to help our clients in the Western Virginia market achieve their business financial goals,” states Jenkins. “We are grateful for our relationships with Farm Bureau, their members, and the communities they serve, and I look forward to expanding on these relationships while doing all we can to help them achieve greater success.”

Jenkins is the board chair of the Boys & Girls Club of Southwest Virginia, which he has supported for 15 years, and has served on the boards for Junior Achievement and Roanoke Valley Youth Soccer. Scott earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Longwood College, Farmville, Virginia.

About Farm Bureau Bank
Since 1999, Farm Bureau Bank has offered commercial and retail banking solutions specifically tailored for Farm Bureaus and their members in 45 states across the U.S. For more information about Farm Bureau Bank, please visit www.farmbureau.bank.

Alexa Cursoli
Farm Bureau Bank
acursoli@farmbureaubank.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn

You just read:

Farm Bureau Bank Names Scott Jenkins Commercial Banking Market Executive for the Western Virginia Region

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.